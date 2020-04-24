MTR Stores is now on Swiggy to offer key products

MTR Foods has partnered with Swiggy to deliver food essentials from every category under the brand’s portfolio. This move by both the brands is to ensure last-mile connectivity of food to their consumers amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The partnership will allow consumers to purchase MTR Foods products, now easily accessible through the MTR Stores and the Urban Kirana tabs available on the Swiggy app. The store currently carries key MTR products from all categories under the brand including masalas, pure spices, Ready To Eat Meals, rice idli, rava idli, dosa, upma and other breakfast mixes, beverages and others.

“It is critical for us to ensure that our consumers have a continuous supply of our products. With home delivery witnessing a significant rise, this partnership with Swiggy will enable us to reach out to a majority. With Swiggy’s extensive hyper-local reach, this partnership was a natural one for us,” says Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd in a release.

Swiggy will source the products from the MTR Foods distributors listed on to the platform to ensure the proper handling of products. The store is now live in Bangalore and will go live in other metros and Tier 2 cities in a few days. "All delivery executives in these markets have undergone a special training coordinated by the MTR Foods team on precautions they need to take while making a delivery, to ensure complete safety of the delivery persons as well as the products. " Our ‘No-Contact’ delivery feature, which can be availed on all prepaid orders, will continue to help both customers and delivery partners maintain a safe distance.” says Vivek Sunder, COO – Swiggy.