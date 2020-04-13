MTR Foods provides ready to eat meal packs for healthcare professionals

MTR Foods Private Limited is doing its bit in the fight against COVID-19. The 90-year-old Bengaluru-based company is providing ready-to-eat meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals battling the pandemic.

“The nationwide lockdown preceded by a series of travel curbs led to disruption in supply chain,” says Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods. “We are contributing to the food requirements of healthcare professionals. Till date, MTR Foods has provided more than 20,000 ready-to-eat meals of curry rice, lemon rice, sambar rice, rasam rice, bisibelebath and pongal.”

Sanjay says, to meet the requirement, production of the ready-to-eat meals was prioritised at the MTR Foods production facility, “despite encountering labour challenges in the initial days of the lockdown.” The packs were distributed over the past two weeks in three consignments.

“We felt it was imperative to step up and provide our support in whatever way possible. We approached the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Karnataka and offered our help. The hospitals approached the government for additional food support, and the government in turn connected them with us. We are glad to be of help,” Sanjay says.

“As of now, these meals have gone to only Victoria Hospital and Vani Vilas Women and Children Hospital. We plan to maintain a continuous supply of our ready-to-eat packs to address future requests.”

Speaking of releasing extra ready-to-eat food packets in supermarkets to tide over the food scarcity, Sanjay says, “These meal packs are a safe and convenient food option. It is one of our priority products at this time. We are running our production as per our normal schedule and have products in stock for consumers to purchase across our core markets, from retail stores and online.”