Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris to reunite for COVID-19 India relief cookathon

The online fundraising cooking marathon on June 19 will also feature appearances from chefs Heston Blumental, Ranveer Brar, and a few fan-favourite ‘MasterChef Australia’ alumni — as well as actor Vidya Balan

It is no secret that former MasterChef Australia judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris have a deep fondness for India. They have not only travelled across the country, exploring its cuisines, but have also mentored many chefs from here. So it is only natural they were concerned for the current Coronavirus situation in India.

On April 27, Mehigan posted a throwback photo of himself digging into a plate of choley bhature on his official Instagram, captioned, “I have so many good friends in India and right now things seem impossibly bad. I am thinking of you and hoping you and your loved ones are okay. Stay safe and I can only hope that the freedoms and simple pleasures that we may have all taken for granted return soon.”

Preston, Mehigan and Calombaris put their heads together and came up with a marathon online cooking programme to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. It will also mark their first reunion in 18 months. The 12-hour ‘cookathon’ (running from 10.30 am to 10.30 pm IST on Saturday, June 19) on YouTube will feature cooking demos, banter between the three hosts, guest appearances by renowned Australian chefs and personalities as well as live-crossovers to globally-recognised chefs and cooks from around the world.

Viewers, join in!

Viewers can join the three hosts to ask questions in real time, and chat with international stars of the culinary world including Heston Blumenthal and Massimo Bottura, as well as beloved Aussies including Shannon Bennett, Karen Martini and Manu Fieldel. Of course, there will be MasterChef alumni such as Justine Schofield (Season one), Khanh Ong (Season 10), Sashi Cheliah (Season 10 winner) and Poh Ling Yeow (Seasons one, 11 and Back To Win).

Some of India’s most famous chefs will be pitching in too, including Manu Chandra and Ranveer Brar as well as actor Vidya Balan.

All proceeds will go to charities in India supporting people affected by the pandemic. There will also be an opportunity to donate additional funds to charities Oxfam India, Seeds, and Goonj.

Tickets cost AUD$30 (approx ₹1,600) each , besides an option to donate. Head to EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/myevent?eid=157177270447