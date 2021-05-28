Marriott hotels across India are now offering a ‘Mood Diet’

The curated menu will be available via Marriott on Wheels, the hotel group’s direct food delivery service

As you continue to work from home, it’s natural to turn to food when you’re feeling low. But don’t reach for that chocolate bar yet. On May 28, Marriott International introduced the concept of ‘Mood Diet’, a curated menu of mood-enhancing dishes that will be available via Marriott on Wheels, the hotel group’s direct food delivery service.

Eat and stay calm

Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director – South Asia at Marriott International says that the menu focusses on ingredients that have a longer-term effect on our mood — fermented foods that help with our digestion (more than 90% of serotonin is produced in the gut). Other foods included in the menu are fatty fish like salmon that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids (which have been shown to reduce anxiety) and nuts and seeds (which contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin). While Taneja has not collaborated with a nutritionist to devise this menu, he says he dipped into his vast experience as a chef and his food science studies at Harvard University.

On the plate

Dishes are categorised by mood, with crowd favourites like mezze boxes, guac and chips grazing board, nasi goreng, a DIY-style poke bowl, etc. It’s a short menu with under a dozen dishes, each listing ‘mood element’ ingredients, along with a little write-up on why it’s good for you. There’s some focus on well-being, with healthy grains like quinoa making an appearance. Overall, the menu is not wildly inventive but promises comfort in these times.

The Mood Diet will initially roll out across 13 properties in the country.