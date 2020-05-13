Food

Where are the mangoes?

This summer, mangoes arrived much later than usual; they were available from the second week of March, but usually, start making an appearance towards the end of February. By April and May, markets are flooded with different varieties.

Where are the mangoes?

“After cyclone Vardah, the flowering of mango trees has been delayed by a month; instead of February-March, it has moved to March-April. But this year, we waited till May for the flowering to happen, but were disappointed,” says Alladi Mahadevan of The Organic Farm, located at Kalpakkam near Chennai. He says that this has resulted in negligible mango yield in the State, and whatever we see in the market is from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Where are the mangoes?

“In our farm, the unexpected windy weather and rains during the flowering season, have drastically reduced the yield,” says B Shivakumar of MIT Organics, Sathyamangalam. He says that a bumper harvest was expected this year as flowering was in abundance, but rains played havoc, resulting in a much lesser yield than the previous year. Shivakumar adds that it is believed that the years when the tamarind is available in abundance, mango yield goes down. “I do not know how these two are related, but this year there is an excess of tamarind,” he adds.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 5:41:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/food/mango-season-in-tamil-nadu/article31573730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY