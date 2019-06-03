Making the switch to plant-based milk? Here are your options

“In terms of nutritive value, cow or buffalo milk is one of the most wholesome foods you can have, whether it’s the macros such as protein and fat, or the micros like vitamin B, iodine, iron and magnesium,” says Delhi-based dietician Manjari Chandra. But it does come at a cost. A study by the University of Oxford this year found that greenhouse gas emissions from cow’s milk were almost three times higher than from plant-based alternatives — giving many a reason to consider making the switch to vegan alternatives. Before you do that, Manjari Chandra and Bengaluru-based dietician Sheela Krishnaswamy guide us on the pros and cons of each non-dairy option available in India.

Almond milk

Almond tastes almost similar to regular milk, but is thinner in consistency. It works well in flavouring tea, coffee and to make cupcakes and desserts out of. It contains lower amounts of carbohydrates and saturated fat as compared to dairy. It’s also lactose-free. This means a lower calorie intake. Unfortunately, the protein value of almond is also lower, as are the micronutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Soy milk

close up shot of a glass of soymilk and soybeans

Soy milk is comparable to dairy in terms of the protein, and is lower in saturated fat and cholesterol. But it has lower calcium and B12 levels than dairy. The other problem with soy milk is that it’s not recommended for people with hormonal imbalances such as thyroid. It contains phytoestrogens, which can interfere with the body’s hormones. Using soybean to make tofu or curd, consumed less regularly, is probably a better idea.

Before you buy Remind yourself that you aren’t looking for a replacement of dairy milk, but a separate category of food altogether.

The nutrients you get from plant-based milk are a different set from cow’s milk. The ones that you miss out on, you need to get from somewhere else. Case in point: Vitamin B12.

Finally, you’re probably going to buy packaged plant-based milk. So unless you make your own milk, keep an eye out for added sugars.

Coconut milk

Coconut milk in a little jar and half coconut with pieces isolated on reflective white background.

Coconut milk has been traditionally used in South India and South East Asian countries as part of stews, gravy and sweets. It doesn’t have the sugars present in milk, making it easier to digest when you have an inflamed gut. However, coconut milk is best had cooked along with other herbs. Raw coconut milk can’t be a replacement for dairy milk, as it can’t match up to the micronutritive quality of dairy.

Oat milk

Glass of oat milk on white wooden background

Not as nutritious as whole oats, oat milk needs to be fortified with nutrients such as calcium, potassium and iron. Oat milk is rich in fibre. Brands such as Oatly foam, unlike other plant-based milks, making it good for tea and coffee. You might want to check if the milk was made from gluten-free oats.