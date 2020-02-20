Looking to the past, seeing the future

It was in 2016, that music composer Shantanu Moitra took a 100-day trip to the Himalayas. The visit triggered memories, leading him to revisit his roots in classical music and folk music. “The Himalayas took me back to my childhood in Benaras, and I started creating tunes that were entrenched in ragas and folk sounds,” he recounts.

This and many such stories and songs will be part of Moitra’s session at the fourth edition of Godrej L’Affaire, a curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group. The one-day event at Godrej Vikhroli this Saturday will see several actors, fashion designers and architects taking part in the day’s activities. This year, the event’s theme is ‘New Beginnings: Going Back to Roots’ that plans to showcase India’s rich culture. “The thought behind the theme was an already existing narrative, evident from our research,” says Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group. According to Patil, trends in food, fashion, design and other aspects of lifestyle indicate that Indians want to re-connect with their roots and cultural legacies. “We thought [the theme] is perfect for 2020, the new decade. The three things we are looking for here are: authentic content creation, experiential engagement and building a community of lifestyle enthusiasts,” he emphasises.

What’s in store?

Curated masterclasses and engaging sessions on food, music, travel, health, and design by an eclectic mix of artistes and personalities are the highlights of the event. Actor Bhumi Pednekar will don a chef’s hat for a live cook-off with Chef Varun Inamdar. Celebrity TV couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu will share their learnings with millennial parents on inculcating spirituality in their children through travel. Designers Krsnaa Mehta (India Circus), Alan Abraham (Abraham John Architects), Madhav Raman (Anagram Architects), Swarup Dutta (Scenographer) and Asha Sairam (Studio Lotus) – will engage in a conversation on how to make sustainable homes, to help give back to nature and why sustainable designs cannot be an either-or-choice anymore.

Starry night: (clockwise from left) Monisha Jaising with Shweta Bachchan; Sushant Divgikr; Bhumi Pednekar; and Shantanu Moitra

Couturier Monisha Jaising and her partner Shweta Bachchan Nanda will host a show of their luxury pret fashion label MxS. Actor, singer and the bonafide superstar of the Indian drag scene, Sushant Divgikr, will adorn his Rani Ko-He-Nur avatar for a musical performance with his band TopStorey. The much-awaited Godrej Food Trends Report - 2020 will also be unveiled.

Godrej L’Affaire on February 22 at Godrej Vikhroli; more details on bookmyshow.com