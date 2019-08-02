Let’s hear it for steamed lentils

I have come to the conclusion that there is something about ground and steamed lentil cakes that truly appeals to my palate. I first discovered this when I had some Gattey Ki Sabzi – a Rajasthani preparation of lentil strips in a curry – many years ago. Then, years later, when I tasted the Bengali Dhokar Dalna, I knew I was a card-carrying member of the steamed-lentil lovers’ club.

That is why, when folks at home want to order some Bengali food, I never demur. Because, along with the fish curry, there is always some Dhokar Dalna coming in. I eat it with rice, and, if there is any left, I have it the next morning for breakfast with a soft roti. Bliss.

I just had some a few days ago. I was looking for Bengali delivery outlets in my neighbourhood and came across a place called Probashi in Ghaziabad. Probashi is a word used for Bengalis living outside Bengal, though I suppose it refers to the diaspora at large.

Probashi, like most other Bengali eateries, has fish fries, curries, veggies, the typical Bengali dals and dishes like Mutton Curry, Kolkata Biryani. We asked for a plate of, yes, the Dhokar Dalna, Fish Lalia, Lau Chingri and Kosha Chicken. Kalia is a curry of onions and garlic, and the fish was a plump piece of rohu. Lau Chingri is chopped bottle gourd cooked with small shrimps, and Kosha Chicken is a variation of Kosha Mangsho, a rich dish of meat cooked with either tomatoes or curd and tempered with spices.

I ordered the food through Swiggy. The rates were reasonable: the fish was priced at ₹135 for one large piece, the chicken at ₹315 a plate, the Dhokar Dalna at ₹205 and Lau Chingri at ₹245.

I didn’t have the fish but I was told it was rather good. The curry was rich, the piece was large and had been fried well and then cooked in the gravy. I enjoyed the Kosha Chicken – it didn’t have much of a gravy, and it’s not meant to, but it had absorbed the flavour of the spices. The Lau Chingri was a bit of surprise, for it wasn’t the way we cook it at home. Our Lau Chingri is dark green, as the gourd is merely tempered with cumin seeds, green chillies and just a pinch of turmeric. This was dark brown, and was a bit runny. But it had quite a few shrimps in it, and overall the gourd dish had an interesting taste.

I liked the food, especially the dhokar. I had thought the family would focus on the other dishes, and there would be some of it left for my breakfast. Sadly, they all enjoyed it as much as I did, and I had to make do with poha the next morning.

Note to self: Next time, order two plates. Or, better still, hide some of the dhokar dalna in the fridge when no one is looking.

The writer is a seasoned food critic