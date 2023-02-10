Lebanese chef Joseph Chahine brings flavours from the Mediterranean region to Chennai

February 10, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

While hand-mashing a bowl of boiled chickpeas into a smooth hummus, adding ice water, salt and tahini, Chef Joseph Chahine says, “It is important to preserve the originality of the ingredients. Taking the time to mash it using our hands, instead of just putting it into a blender makes the hummus better.”

The Lebanese chef from London is in Chennai for a two-week long Mediterranean food festival at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels. Amid grab-and-go, quick service restaurants he hopes to make people stop and smell the roses with his slow-cooked preparations inspired by the four-hour long lunches he enjoyed with his family as a child.

So we end up trying the cheese rolls or bourek bel jibneh. These Lebanese bites are mozzarella, emmental and halloumi cheeses wrapped in thin puff pastry and fried. They are gooey and are complemented by the tart tomato salsa.

Adding that Mediterranean food has vegan and sustainable options, chef Joseph brings out a plate of vegetable kibbeh made with bulgur wheat and red lentils. It is eaten with a cooked onion and tomato salad, is mildly tangy and aromatic of parsley and garlic. We are also given a basket of fluffy khubus along with freshly made hummus, mutabal, a smoky eggplant dip with garlic and tahini and a chilli jam with red chillies, red peppers and olive oil.

“For this festival, we sourced most of the ingredients locally. Back when we launched the Mediterranean restaurant, Azulia here in Grand Chennai by GRT, we had to bring along a lot of ingredients or used alternatives to get the flavours right. But now we have better accessibility,” says chef Joseph.

We also try the slow cooked chicken thighs with sumac. The meat is tender with a hint of tanginess from the sumac; flavours from rosemary, garlic and thyme with smokey notes from the grill, served on a bed of quinoa.

For dessert, we try the quintessential baklava which is flaky with oodles of ghee, a fig and a spiced carrot and pumpkin jam. The jam cuts through the sweetness with its mild acidity.

While the tiramisu is a popular coffee-based Italian dessert, this festival offers a pistachio tiramisu. The lady fingers have soaked up the right amount of coffee and go well with the creamy cheese spread and crunchy pistachio toppings.

The Mediterranean food festival is from February 3 to 12 at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels, T. Nagar. A meal for two costs ₹3,800 without taxes and available only for dinner.