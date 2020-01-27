My milk man on my app: Kiaro

Sharath Gattu is busy as a bee when he’s at his cafe. He darts in and out of the kitchen, each time returning with something new to show and talk about. This, when Sharath and his team are not holding a demo class in the kitchen for students, or curious parents and the many visitors who had earlier signed up for the sessions on healthy milk. Those who go grocery shopping regularly would not have missed seeing products of the Kiaro brand in the refrigeration section — with curd, paneer, milk and greek yoghurt.

Kiaro is a homegrown brand of milk products that is antibiotic-free and sold in the DTH (direct-to-home) model. The brand works best for those who are not keen to pick up milk from the stores.. It is also probably the only brand of dairy products that sells through an app.

The cows on their way to milking process

Sharath Chandra Reddy Gattu, chief executive of Kiaro says, “The home delivery model is being tried by a handful of dairy companies. Three years ago, Aavishkar-funded, Odisha-based company Milk Mantra launched its brand Milky Moo in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while Maharashtra-based Parag Milk Foods, which sells milk and milk products under the ‘Gowardhan’ and ‘Go’ brands, introduced its home delivery brand ‘Pride of Cows’ in Mumbai and Pune. Kiaro has branded itself on a farm-fresh milk model designed with backward and forward integration. This means it controls quality right from the cows’ feed to last-mile delivery, all set on international standards.”

Sharath uses the term ‘organic’ to describe his brand and also to explain why Kiaro milk is a safer option. “Kiaro milk is preservative-free with a shelf life of three days under refrigerated conditions; our growth too has been organic. The only reason I see for the organic growth is ‘pure’ because consumers have identified and chosen the brand on their own,” smiles Sharath.

Chef Pablo

At the cafe, Sharath says his intention in hosting talks and demonstrations about milk and milk products is to make people appreciate the goodness of milk. The team looks at kitchen visits by children as an opportunity to push the concept of healthy eating. “Greek yoghurt is such a healthy option and we want to introduce children to healthy alternatives through dairy. After we started gelatos and natural fruit ice creams, the response just spiked up overnight. The ice creams were appreciated and children showed interest in attending ice cream making workshops. We did a cheese workshop as well and everyone attended and listened to our chef Jacopo Bioni with rapt attention,” says Sharath.

Before launching Kiaro and finalising his business plan, Sharath had gone abroad to work at farms in New Zealand and Germany and learn about dairy farming.

Visitors at the cafe

For now, Sharath and is team operates from their cafe/kitchen at Jubilee hills. He soon plans to organise cow farm visits to help children broaden their horizons about their careers. “I never thought I would get into the dairy farming business. In India, our options are narrowed with what our parents choose for us, or we follow our friends. I realised quite early that I wouldn’t fare well in competitive exams. But I still tried. At the same time, I wanted to be financially independent and choose an occupation that created job opportunities for others,” he recollects.

At times when the team isn’t working on its business plans and strategy, they can be seen enjoying themselves with food trials like having avakaya-yoghurt on toast.