Kembara takes you on an Asian ride

March 27, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Kembara at Knowledge City in Hi-tech city is an Asian speciality restaurant that serves a lot more than the usual sushi, dimsum and chicken soup. It is a stylish 80-seater restaurant that reflects the style aesthetics of its owner, Shilpa Datla. Look around to appreciate the design inspired by cherry blossoms, origami cranes and all things far east that beautifully showcases minimalism. The menu features Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malay and Korean and a wee bit of desi style chinese. And all of it on purpose says Shilpa. Kembara is a place to chill with food and drinks where one can enjoy a relaxed meal over lunch or dinner.

“Kembara, in Malay, means ‘to wander’… to explore without a destination. It alludes to something we all yearn to do — explore the world, carefree and happy,” says Shilpa Datla. The menu is designed with the same thought. Which is why it is not gluttony when your mind wanders from wanting to have soup, ramen, street style chicken noodles, a tenderloin salad and more upon seeing the menu.

For Kembara Shilpa joined hands with Chef Seefah of Seefah Hill Road (restaurant in Mumbai). Here she brings her understanding of Indians love for Asian food. Sheefah says ”We have worked on the menu keeping in mind the varying food moods of people in a group who go out to dine together. There is something for everyone, and the food is comforting yet authentic.” Chef Seefah is very clear that the flavour of the food is aligned to indulge regional taste buds.

But of course that doesn’t mean you can expect curry leaves in fried rice or a plate of fresh onion slices with your noodles.

After I was done ordering my food, I decided to try some non alcoholic drinks only to be able to say mocktails are the same everywhere. I tried the spiced margarita first. With every sip of this drink made with guava and litchi juice I took, I drank my words. The jalapeno slices in the drink added a new level of freshness. Would have happily asked for a second round of the same. But Shilpa suggested I try the berry fizz-a sweet and sour fizzy drink. So I did. A few drops of alcohol in the drinks would have been the perfect garnish.

Midway into my second drink—the berry fizz, came my food. I had asked for different kinds of appetisers. One was sushi, one dumpling and a salad. First came the Avocado maki roll. Sushi lovers will enjoy these bite sized maki rolls. After this I proceeded to have the dumpling. Not just any dumpling, they were steam chicken Pok Choy, Tibetan dumplings that comes with a green onion dip. I had to eat consciously considering the amount I ordered. Next was the salad-wok tossed tenderloin with black bean and scallion. This came exactly the way I envisioned it (had followed a Thai recipe on YouTube to make a salad at home). This appetiser is a perfect meal if one wants a protein packed meal. The sharp tanginess from lemon juice will make your mouth cry in happiness. I loved the salad especially because it comes with a freshly chopped red onions. I was recommended the salmon and fennel salad, which unfortunately didn’t meet the hype.

One fail after three hits. I wasn’t disheartened and went ahead to order main course-market style hakka noodles with kung pao chicken. Desi Chinese is an emotion after all. This I’d say won’t disappoint anyone. This I would say is comfort food.

Coming to desserts Shilpa recommended the honey toast with coconut ice cream. I went with it, so should you.

Kembara Where: Knowledge City, Madhapur What: Asian speciality food Table for two: ₹2000 (approximately without tax)