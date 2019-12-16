With love from China

Ju Yuan might not show up on Google Maps yet, but locating this Asian speciality restaurant shouldn’t be a tough task. The reason you must make an effort to try the food at this restaurant which is a part of an under-construction building is for the flavours and ingredients. The USP is its authenticity. Some pretty transparent dimsums, lamb chops with spongy baos that look like little cloth napkins, pork ribs that almost melt in your mouth, sea food hotpots, handmade noodles and a lot more.

This restaurant, started by chef Wen Liu along with business partner Summy, has two seating arrangements. One for Indians with bigger tables and chairs and one for Asian expat diners who prefer to sit on benches with low-height tables.

The interior is simple because the team wants all the attention of diners to be on the food, made with attention to details. Unlike other menus that we get to see, where there is a soup to be begin with, the menu here begins with cold dishes — cold salads specifically, veg and non-veg.

The restaurant doesn’t shy away from saying they cater to the dining needs of Asian expats and are glad the local crowd is also appreciating the food. According to chef Wen Liu, there is a lot of unlearning that some of the guests need to do. Those who are not open to enjoying clear soups and dishes that appear to be steamed and bland, are more than happy to opt for the other fiery hot dishes.

A big favourite among vegetarian is the steamed mushroom bun. Anybody who orders this dish cannot stop praising the buns. The baos stuffed with sautéed shitake mushrooms are shaped to look like real mushroom. While we are talking baos, do try the juicy pork baos as well.

Say Asian and think dimsum; that’s a common logic. So you might as well turn to that page and pat your back for doing so. There are crystal har gao, pan fried lamb dumplings, crystal vegetable dumplings, chicken dumplings with soy chilli oil (a real treat to the eyes and palate).

Chilli lovers especially will love the homemade chilli oil and dips. It is nothing they had tasted in Hyderabad. The secret to the taste and flavours are in the ingredients itself. To keep up with the taste and stick to the original flavours, Wen sources most of the ingredients from China by personally picking them up on regular visits.

For the mains, pork lovers cannot miss ordering the barbecue pork spare ribs and steamed pork belly with preserved vegetables. There is steamed fish chilli in black bean sauce which I would definitely recommend. There is sliced lamb in oyster sauce.

The vegetarian segment definitely surprised me with options like broccoli with brown garlic, braised eggplant with garlic, mapo tofu and more. The fact that Wen Liu is not pushing unlimited water chestnut dishes is another reason for vegetarians to try the food.

However, if you are a noodle lover, nothing can be more satisfying than slurping the long handmade noodles tossed in a mild soupy sauce. “In Chinese cuisine, the handmade noodles are served long, which represents a long healthy life,” says Wen Liu.

Also must consider trying the PDR dining for a family as it is designed specifically to enable food sharing with a traditional revolving centre piece.