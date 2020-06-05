Join Chef Thripti of Happy Belly Cakes on Insta live

Whip up some dessert for the weekend with Chef Thripti (Executive Chef, Happy Belly Bakes). Join her on Insta Live, presented by Champaca bookstore, on June 5 at 4 pm on champaca.in as she make something simple from Yottam Ottolenghi’s Simple! Find the ingredient and equipment list on Champaca Bookstore. As a special birthday celebration, get a free hot chocolate on all food orders above ₹500 from Happy Belly Bakes at Champaca. Available from Swiggy and for pick-up between 11am and 9 pm.