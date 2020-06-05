Whip up some dessert for the weekend with Chef Thripti (Executive Chef, Happy Belly Bakes). Join her on Insta Live, presented by Champaca bookstore, on June 5 at 4 pm on champaca.in as she make something simple from Yottam Ottolenghi’s Simple! Find the ingredient and equipment list on Champaca Bookstore. As a special birthday celebration, get a free hot chocolate on all food orders above ₹500 from Happy Belly Bakes at Champaca. Available from Swiggy and for pick-up between 11am and 9 pm.
Join Chef Thripti of Happy Belly Cakes on Insta live
Bengaluru,
June 05, 2020 16:08 IST
