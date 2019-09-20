Jamie Rhind on how the luxury bar is changing

This is Jamie Rhind’s second visit to India in the space of a few months, and both have been to judge bartending competitions. It is not surprising, considering the man from Ipswich, England, propelled the Bamboo Bar at Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel into the Top 10 of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. This week, he is in Delhi for the Remy Martin Bartender Talent Academy competition.

I last met Rhind in early 2018, when he was at the helm of the Bamboo Bar. Since then, he has become the beverage manager for the entire hotel. What’s new, I ask. He talks about craft spirits and the evolution of the luxury bar. “Because of the array of machines out there — from a Rotovapor, which helps bartenders create their own distillates and infusions, to a Sonic Prep, which uses ultra-sonic sound waves to rapidly create a barrel-aged flavour, among other things — luxury bars can now use more ingredients than before. They can distil leaves, woods, etc,” he tells me. “The focus on craft spirits, meanwhile, comes from the consumers. They know more than before, so it is normal to overhear conversions comparing gins and the like. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay for these spirits, so it also makes good business sense.” Rhind credits his focus on craft cocktails as being a big contributor in increasing the share of cocktails sold, to 66% of revenues (up from 20%).

Bar confidential Recently, Camper English, a UK-based drinks writer, launched CocktailSafe.org, a website that lists 60 components and procedures used at the bar that “could be worrisome”. Like fat-washing (flavouring spirits with fatty foods), a technique in which botulism is a concern. Rhind agrees, adding that there has always been danger at the bar. “Earlier, customers would risk burning their mouth with a flaming B-52, now they risk other things.” Health and safety must be treated very seriously, he says, adding that all their homemade syrups are sent to the lab to be checked.

Shaken and stirred

Luxury is also in the details. Like a beautiful physical menu — visually taking guests on a journey, while explaining each cocktail in detail. (He even credits it as another contributor to the rise in cocktail sales.) His current menu at the Bamboo Bar, part of which I’d sampled last year, is called Compass, and draws from the various regions of Thailand. Aggy Aggy, inspired by the agriculture and farming of the northeast region — combining watermelon, salac (snakefruit), lime and yeela (cumin) leaf, with Thai gin — is an example.

“Luxury can be viewed in many different ways. Is it luxury in decoration? Or luxury in the choice of spirits? Or luxury in experience? For me, it is defined by whether it brings something different to the table, whether it takes you away from your everyday life and transports you to a different place,” he says. Which is why music and ambience play such a big part of the guest experience for him. Bamboo Bar is known as one of the finest jazz bars in the region.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Mocktails to the fore

But is it all about the spirits, I wonder. With the rise of the sober curious, and the ready availability of alt-gins, zero-alcohol beers and brands like Seedlip (a non-alcoholic distilled drink), aren’t mocktails having their moment? “Absolutely! And so they should be. A lot more people are health conscious nowadays, while others refrain from alcohol for personal or religious reasons. They have just as much right to an ‘experience’ as the next person,” he shares. “So, the need now is to move away from unimaginative drinks to creating experiences [with complex flavours]. This will also push us to do more with our non-alcoholic cocktails.” In fact, Rhind is getting ready to launch a new cocktail menu in the next couple of months — inspired by the history of this storied hotel (which is in its 15th decade of operations) — and he plans to introduce nine cocktails and three mocktails.

A case for Cognac

Meanwhile, at the bartender competition in New Delhi, Agnieszka Rozenska (below), of Andaz Hotel’s Hong Kong Club, won with a cocktail called Certainly Ma’am — Remy Martin VSOP shaken with shrub, Campari, lemon juice and chocolate bitters. Rhind says she impressed him with the way she captured the spirit of the competition in her drink, her impressive knowledge of both Cognac and Remy Martin as a brand, and her ability to immerse the audience in the moment.

Remy Martin makes Fine Champagne Cognacs, called so because the eau de vie (distilled spirits, in this case grape) are from the Petit Champagne and Grande Champagne regions of Cognac. The spirit, which had an ascendancy and then a decline, is now seeing a meteoric rise, courtesy in part to its adoption by several rap and hip-hop artists, with many of them dropping brand names in their songs (Busta Rhymes’ ‘Pass the Courvoisier’) and some even taking equity positions (like Jay-Z with D’ussé Cognac).

Closer home, owing to our brandy drinking traditions, primarily in the South, Cognac is a natural upgrade. A number of classic cocktails have it as a key ingredient, from the Sidecar to the Vieux Carre, and with the revival in classic cocktails, Remy Martin hopes to take advantage, to get its VSOP on cocktail menus.