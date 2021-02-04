A Neapolitan at Jamie Oliver’s in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Jamie’s Pizzeria opens it’s first restaurant in South India to an enthusiastic response from Oliver’s fans. We snag a table

If you find two chillies on a pizza, one long and the other short, then you are about to bite into a signature hand-stretched Neapolitan pizza by Jamie Oliver.

Jamie’s Pizzeria recently opened in Hyderabad and has been packed with fans of his food shows. Launched in India in 2015 in Delhi, the Jamie Oliver restaurant umbrella marks its South Indian entry in January 2021 with this outlet.

Jasper Reid, MD Jamie Oliver Restaurants says, “We are incredibly excited and proud to launch in Hyderabad. Jamie’s is all about simple, fresh, made to order food served with love. And we love Hyderabad, a truly iconic culinary centre whose heritage speaks for itself.” Jasper shares that they will soon expand to the other southern cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.

The first thing that catches attention at Jamie’s, the moment pizza is brought in, is its size and the base. One bite is enough to understand what the hype is all about. Right from the thickness of the base, the toppings to the sauce, nothing is in excess. This also points to the brand’s focus on reducing childhood obesity by inspiring individuals, businesses and governments to drive positive change in key food environments — homes, high streets, workplaces, healthcare settings and schools.

Inside the restaurant appetising food images as the interior highlight will keep diners engaged. The decor resembles an ardent Jamie Oliver fan’s personal library, full of paraphernalia. The salads are a high point with the weight-watching crowd. Another good thing is that each dish on the menu is open to be customised to children’s portion.

At Jamie’s, do not expect huge portions and family size pizzas. But try the quattro formaggio, a burst of flavour, with cheesy béchamel, mozzarella, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh thyme. Those expecting cheese burst and saucy pizza topping will be a tad bit disappointed. But what they are sure to love are the finger-licking pastas.

On the day of the launch, salads and pizzas along with the masala lemonade were runaway hits with the crowd.

It is also a delight to dig into the chilli chicken wings and flash baked prawns without having to worry about a greasy mouth-feel.

Other must-trys are the classic mac and cheese and the fried gnocchi. For mushroom lovers, the funghi that comes with a mushroom sauce, wild mushrooms, pickled red onion, smoked mozzarella, veggie parmesan, mint and parsley cannot go wrong.