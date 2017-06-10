It’s a mess to eat. But a glorious mess

However hungry I may not be, the sight and smell and sizzle of some foods always get the juices running. And however much one can see that the food is nothing but carbs, fat and cholesterol, all caution can be thrown to the wind for a bite. There are two places dangerously near home that fit the bill. One is the local halwai, whose samosas and jalebis are our go-to for sudden evening pangs. Or, if I’m driving past his shop and see mountains of golden yellow bread pakoras being stacked up, I can so easily screech to a halt that it’s an effort not to.

If you think about it, what’s a bread pakora? Two slices of bread dipped in chickpea batter and deep-fried till the outside is crisp and the inside is steaming. The better ones have a masala potato paste sandwiched between the slices, and the ones I dislike have a white, raw looking slab of paneer too. I had to join college to eat my first BP because of the Boss Mother who thought they were such a vile concept that she forbade them. So we were given pakoras that were mainly vegetables coated in a very thin batter of chickpea. Even snacks had to be as healthy as possible.

Jalebis are my daughter’s favourite and what can one say about the delicate, crisp, brittle shells filled with syrup? One can endlessly watch the process of batter being squeezed out of a cloth bag into a flat tai, a shallow griddle of bubbling oil (or hydrogenated fat, more likely), into repeated patterns of squiggles, then lifted out of the fat and being immersed in sugar syrup for just long enough to soak them till the inside is full and the outside still crunchy crisp. The problem then is waiting for them to be cool enough to not burn one’s mouth.

The perfect pasty

And a samosa? A thin—if the halwai is proficient—layer of flour rolled into a circle, filled with masala potatoes, the edges crimped, and the whole pasty deep fried. What’s not to like and, on the other hand, what’s to approve of? There are some Jack Sprat issues related to samosas: I like the plump potato-filled cone and the family favours the crisp golden brown edges.

Then there’s the choice of whether to accompany the BP or the samosa with sweet, red, bottled ketchup; clean, hygienically prepared-at-home green chutney, or the halwai’soversweet red chutney, which is greeting me with (with apologies to Upamanyu Chatterjee) ‘Hello, my name is cholera’? My father orders some especially filled with tender green peas or finely chopped paneer. And I remember a restaurant called Ramble, in the heart of Connaught Place, where Palika Bazaar is now, which used to serve them filled with qeema, mutton mince. They were so large that one order brought just the one piece. I came across Schezwan noodle-filled samosas the other day. I didn’t feel tempted though, just curious.

All things fried and beautiful. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

When I visit my father, the ‘Hello, my name is trans-fat’ teatime choice is kachoris. Shiva Sweets next door starts frying them at about four in the afternoon, so I can zip around and pick some up after a drugged siesta.

Again, there’s a choice: potato filled or peethi (ground and spiced lentils)? Again, my choice is potatoes. Puffed, crisp, flaky, golden hemispheres of maida, refined flour, filled with spicy potatoes. But as samosas and kachoris are to the north, so it seems vadais are to the south.

On a recent driving trip we found that outside meal times—when thalis or ‘meals’ were served—vadai was ubiquitous. It was everywhere. But I remember in particular an afternoon in Rameswaram when I was waiting outside a temple. It was a narrow lane lined with small shops, all doing one of two things: keeping your shoes safe, for a fee; or selling vadai.

In just about enough space for a person to stand in front of a gas burner, a portly lady was frying up hot, crisp, golden vadai, ‘plating’ them on squares of torn newspaper, splashing them with coconut chutney, all with one hand. With the other, she cooked vile, milky tea or coffee, I couldn’t tell which. And with what must have been her third hand, she accepted payments and returned change.

Of course, these vadais are made of lentils, but they’re not baked or steamed; the primary process is deep-frying. So it supports my belief that fast food is delicious because it isn’t good for you, because it’s junk. The other junk food I love is vada pav. Compared to the buttery pav bhaji, this combination of soft white bread with crisp batter-fried potatoes and hot red dry garlic chutney and runny green coconut sauce—with a green chilli on the side—is my all-time favourite.

Across the globe, food trucks do the same thing. There are some items that are healthy, and even ‘gourmet’, but most are not. For every pulled pork sandwich with arugula, red wine dressing, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli and jalapeños, there are 20 fried macaroni and cheese sandwiches. “It’s carbs in carbs. So you can’t really go wrong,” says the owner/ chef. He puts butter in the pan, cream, cheese, two more cheeses to “make it nice and gooey,” then puts the boiled macaroni in a skillet and adds cheese. Then he bakes it and puts it into a bun, with more cheese. People love the fare.

Comfort food

“I just want to wrap myself in this sandwich and eat another bite,” says a happy customer. There’s another truck I saw on TV that sells deep-fried macaroni and cheese, “a kind of a high powered comfort food”. Sticks are made by cooking macaroni in béchamel sauce and cheese, which is then refrigerated and cut. The bars are dipped in flour, egg wash, bread crumbs… and deep fried and drizzled with marinara sauce and topped with feta cheese.

Then there’s the To’boy. Cornflour coated tofu deep-fried. Tomatoes. Sautéed collard greens and mushrooms. Topped with rémoulade, a fancy tartar sauce. Trucks that sell gelato: milk, cream, sugar and sugar. The Korean Reuben sandwich: corned beef, pastrami, thousand island dressing, kimchi in rye bread, with Monterey Jack cheese—several layers! And custom-made buns are stuffed with spaghetti, meatballs and marinara sauce.

If it’s not carbs, it’s meat. A sandwich of peanut butter and beer-braised pulled pork and bacon jam. Pork skin crackling. “Crispy bite, tender pork.” A version of a Sloppy Joe simmers together bacon, pork bits, ground beef, onions, corn-starch slurry, ketchup, Worcestershire, Dijon mustard and seasoning. A hot dog roll is slit open, they put in ketchup and shredded cheddar, ladles of meat. Topped with pickles and crisp potato fries. “It’s a little bit of a mess to eat. But a glorious mess.” So, that’s what must work, everywhere.

From the once-forbidden joy of eating eggs to the ingratitude of dinner guests, the writer reflects about every association with food. vasundharachauhan9@gmail.com