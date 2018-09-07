From Italy, with amore

The restaurant’s plush glass-finish Italian marble flooring is the first thing that will attract your attention. The open kitchen right at the centre of the restaurant holds the centre stage of its interior. Ottimo Cucino Italia is ITC Kohenur’s Italian restaurant that attracts with its simplicity right from the interior to the food they serve. At the helm of things at the restaurant is chef Vittorio Greco.

This casual dining eatery’s bright, naturally-lit interiors make it much sought after adding to it the view of the surrounding from the hotel. Ottimo’s menu is all about classic Italian. So even the pizza here comes from a wood fired oven which also happens to be one of the highlights of this eatery. To give diners the real taste of simple Italian food, Vittorio loves to show off his expert hand at creating gastronomical masterpieces with vegetables. He does that with ease even with everyday Indian vegetables. Vittorio says the key is to adapt and still be able to offer legit Italian food.

Food served here is fuss-free and yet done with a lot of verve. Play of ingredients. Use of colourful ingredients makes every dish look like a piece of art. So when the first antipasti came, a veg dish at that, it was impossible not to photograph it. The burrata with homemade sun-dried tomatoes and pesto will change the way you look and feel about sun dried tomatoes ever. This brilliance of this antipasti lies in the combination of the cheese and the mind boggling homemade sun dried tomatoes. The ‘barely there’ pesto makes the dish perfect.

The food at Ottimo is chef Vittorio’s ode to Italy

Beginning with this, every dish that followed showed how well the chef and his team has worked on it. The lobster sala with compressed pineapple and buratta might not look so exotic as its veg antipasti counterpart but it was at par when it came to taste.

Ottimo’s style for sure has nothing to do with fusions to create confusion but every plate comes with a lot of thinking that goes into making a dish.

Would one think of chocolate in a soup? At Ottimo when the menu read: Jerusalem artichoke with dark chocolate and gorgonzola soup, my curiosity peaked. We hushed ‘is there a printing mistake?’ Apparently not and definitely a must try. Each ingredient blends perfectly and goes on to lift the dish.

Italian dining is incomplete without ravioli and risotto. Here again the Pumpkin ravioli with butter, sage and truffle won hearts. The rabbit ravioli with balsamic reduction too was a heart warmer. Everything so delectably placed and planned, by the time we reached the risotto our stomachs were packed beyond limit. But then can you refuse a king prawn risotto and chamomile flowers? The creamy risotto was a treat for sure.

For the secondi, the eggplant parmigiana with basil and tomato coulis was a winner.

Saving the best for the last: the vertical Panncotta with berries and the tiramisu needs no words to tell how it quickly it makes you wanting to come back to Ottimo for more.