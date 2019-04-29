Bowled over by these deliveries

Indians love cricket. And samosas.

With the IPL season on, they’re finding creative ways to merge both. Fans are currently glued to live matches; during the breaks, they watch highlights and expert feedback. And if even that fails, lovers of the game tune into panel discussions on cricket for their daily fix. As for the biryani?

As homes fill with impromptu guests every match night, and even chucking a bag of popcorn into the microwave becomes daunting in the current searing heat, an increasing number of people are logging on to food delivery apps. ‘Netflix and chill’ may be the gold standard internationally. In India, it’s IPL that’s bringing people back to their couches. And with this move, the apps are getting the business that traditionally went to bars and restaurants at this time.

According to Swiggy’s customer data, the delivery service saw an additional five to seven per cent growth in transactions when compared to the non-IPL months. Their statistics say that “during IPL 2018, pizza, French fries and ice creams witnessed a 50% increase in orders, as compared to 2017”. This year the statistics are similar.

Desi vibe

However, Indian food still reigns. When matches begin early in the evening, most fans seem to have just one snack on their mind: “Samosas have seen a considerable increase in orders from last year.” They might be popular as tea time snacks, but also find a place at the dinner table during match time.

Besides samosa, Swiggy’s data shows that the most popular dishes during the IPL season are chicken biryani, paneer butter masala, chicken fried rice, tandoori chicken, dal makhani and kadai paneer. Masala dosas also find a place on this list, along with pav bhaji. And, of course, the world’s favourite snack: French fries.

Nationally, Bengaluru takes the lead in the total number of orders placed during the season followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi, they being the top five cities to order the most in the first fortnight of IPL,” says Srivats TS, VP, Marketing, Swiggy.

Intriguingly, Zomato’s order log throws up another interesting bit of data. “Two things Indians unite over: enjoying cricket and ordering Chinese food,” says the Zomato spokeperson. He adds, “Our statistics indicate that users take less time to order Chinese food compared to any other cuisine, mainly because of the common love for Hakka noodles, manchurian, dimsums and chilli chicken.”

Planning ahead

Orders seem be be better planned now, well before the match begins. Cricket lover and a student of a film school, Yeshwanth V says, “Even before my friends and I sit to watch a match, we decide on the menu. Because no one wants to go through the terrible task of deciding and arguing over what to eat when a match is on.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Joel Stephen, is delighted that cricket season enables him to order a late dinner over the weekend. “I was surprised to see delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato accepting orders as late as 10.30 pm,” he says, adding “Whenever I am home and watching matches with my gang, we order non-messy finger food like fries, spicy chicken wings and even pakodas.”

Ordering food every day can get expensive. Fortunately offers and discounts abound thanks to the cut-throat competition between the biggest players, Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats.

Where some apps are allowing customers to save up to 60% on the bill, app users are making the best of the codes and coupons. Swiggy has SWIGGYIT and offers on certain bank transactions. Meanwhile Zomato has ORDER150, which gives a discount of 50 percent for the first five orders, to attract new users.

“I like the notifications that pop up on these apps. Why will I waste an offer that allows me to order kebabs for ₹67?” asks Karthick M, an IPL and kebab fan.

Of course, biryani, like cricket, cuts across borders. According to Zomato’s records, chicken biryani continues to score high, not just in tier I and II cities but also across the smaller cities. So much so, that it is also the most searched for dish in Madurai.

So this weekend when you are ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the match, make sure you have all the best promo codes locked and loaded.