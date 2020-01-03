Inspired by New York-based Baked By Melissa, this patisserie serves bite-sized cupcakes

Even in the crowded CMR Central Mall, the newly-opened Just Miniz Patisserie stands out. While the interiors are warm and inviting, what screams for attention are the colourful contents of its counter.

Opened on December 21, the outlet serves 15 varieties of cupcakes, macaroons and brownies. Seventeen-year-old Swetha Varma runs the store. “ I was selling these miniature confections at my father’s ice cream store in Kancharapalem. The positive feedback encouraged us to come up with this outlet,” she says. Swetha along with two other employees take care of the baking, while two more helpers man the counter at the mall.

Tiramisu cupcake at Just Miniz | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was learning about the New York based Patisserie, Baked by Melissa, that is known for making miniature cupcakes, that had Swetha hooked. She took to baking and replicating the kind of cupcakes offered by Baked by Melissa.

“I often come across people complaining that they cannot finish more than a cupcake even though they may want to try other flavours. These bite-sized cupcakes solve that problem. It is also for those who want to keep a check on their calorie count,” says Swetha who is currently pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration at GITAM University. Her days are spent juggling between college and the patisserie.

Macaroons on display at Just Miniz | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On a sweet trail

I start with the vibrant purple velvet cupcake topped with white cream and sprinkles. Though just a bite-sized the cupcake is packed with flavour. The dominating flavour is of Kala Jamun. “The Kala jamun cupcake is one of our best sellers. Apart from tasting good, the bright purple colour allures the customers,” she adds.

The tiramisu flavoured cupcake I pick out next sadly looks better than it tastes. The beige-coloured cupcake is too sweet and overpowering with the cream and sprinkles.

The macaroons are arranged like a paint palette and look lovely. They taste as good I am relieved to find out as I sink my teeth into the crunchy outer layer and a dash of sweetened cream.