Indulge in European delights at O’ver Coffee Cafe & Wine Bar on Lavelle Road

June 29, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Located on Lavelle Road, O’ver Coffee Cafe & Wine Bar offers patrons a laid-back environment where they can indulge in a variety of European and Continental dishes. The menu showcases an array of options to suit different tastes and preferences. From refreshing smoothie bowls to classic breakfast delights such as croissants, pancakes and Belgian waffles, there is something here for everyone.

Founded by Mahesh Krishnachari, a director at Vevra, O’ver Coffee has a thoughtfully designed atmosphere and menu. Chef patron and wine enthusiast Abhijit Saha collaborated in curating an authentic European cuisine menu, striking a harmonious balance between sophistication and comfort. Saha’s three decades of experience shine through in the menu, which offers a fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours, catering to a variety of tastes.

Their standout dish is definitely the avocado on sourdough toast, one of the best I have had in Bengaluru. The combination of creamy avocado and perfectly toasted sourdough offering that buttery smooth yet crunchy bite was truly satisfying. The menu features an assortment of soups, salads, flatbread pizzas, and Swiss Rostis, offering a diverse selection for lunch or light bites.

The cafe’s house mix features Colombian coffee beans, renowned as some of the finest in the world. These beans undergo a meticulous roasting process in Italy, ensuring that each cup of coffee delivers a truly exceptional experience. The origins of their speciality coffee beans can be traced back to the regions of Sakleshpura and Chikkamagaluru, known for producing beans of distinct flavour profiles.

The ambience of the cafe is designed to provide a casual and relaxed setting. With comfortable sofa seating, high chairs, and high tables, guests can choose their preferred seating arrangement. The inclusion of several plug points for charging ensures that visitors can stay connected while enjoying their meals or conducting work meetings.

The walls are adorned with captivating photographs, adding a touch of visual appeal to the space. Mahesh’s collection of European street photographs transports diners to distant locales, while the images of Karnataka landmarks connect them to the local surroundings.

Despite the cafe’s efforts to maintain a pleasant atmosphere, it is worth noting a minor drawback experienced during my visit — the presence of flies. Although the staff seemed diligent in their efforts to uphold cleanliness, the occasional interruption from flies detracted from the overall dining experience.

In addition to the culinary offerings, the cafe boasts an impressive selection of both domestic and imported wines. Champagne and prosecco options are also available for those seeking a sparkling indulgence. For coffee enthusiasts, the menu offers an assortment of choices, including frappes, cold espressos and hot coffee, prepared with care and precision.

So, if you are looking for a place to unwind, sip on a delightful cup of coffee, and savour European flavours in a casual setting, O’ver Coffee Cafe & Wine Bar is worth a visit. Just remember to keep an eye out for those cheeky flies buzzing around.