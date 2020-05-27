Watch | India's 'superfood' jackfruit goes global

Green, spiky and with a strong, sweet smell, the bulky jackfruit from India's south coast is now a favourite meat-substitute for vegans and vegetarians in the West

India being the world's largest producer of jackfruit, is now capitalising on its growing popularity as a superfood meat alternative.

In the West, shredded jackfruit has become a popular alternative to pulled pork and is even used as a pizza topping.

Global interest in veganism has increased in the recent years. Due to concerns about health and the environment, consumers are now turning to plant-based replications of chicken, beef, and pork.

Food researchers say jackfruit could emerge as a nutritious staple crop as it is drought-resistant and requires little maintenance.