Food

Watch | India’s first batch of homegrown asafoetida

The Hindu Net Desk 10 November 2020 13:37 IST
Updated: 10 November 2020 13:37 IST

A video on India’s first batch of locally grown asafoetida

Asafoetida is a spice that is an integral part of the Indian cuisine. It is a natural medicine and a go-to home remedy for digestion-related problems. A recent project by the CSIR-IHBT has given India a chance to taste the spice cultivated in its own land. Based in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, the CSIR-IHBT has planted 800 saplings of ferula asafoetida.

