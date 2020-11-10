Watch | India’s first batch of homegrown asafoetida

10 November 2020 13:37 IST

A video on India’s first batch of locally grown asafoetida

Asafoetida is a spice that is an integral part of the Indian cuisine. It is a natural medicine and a go-to home remedy for digestion-related problems. A recent project by the CSIR-IHBT has given India a chance to taste the spice cultivated in its own land. Based in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, the CSIR-IHBT has planted 800 saplings of ferula asafoetida.

