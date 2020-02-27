In Delhi, this new cafe is all about Instagram

27 February 2020 12:34 IST

A revamped version of Taxim cafe at Ansal Plaza, Gram is inspired, menu and decor, by Instagram

Four well-lit stairs lead you to the outdoor seating of Gram. The open area — filled with plants covered with fairy lights on one side, and with sofas, cocktail tables, and turquoise green chairs on the other — has the vibe of a breezy beach cafe.

Gram, which opened in November, is influenced by the social media app Instagram. The place offers discounts to their customers based on each of their individual popularity on the photo-sharing platform. For instance, a person with 100K+ followers on their profile, will be entitled to a food and beverages discount worth ₹5,000. The restaurant does not even have a minimum bill amount defined for such an offer.

“Trying to come up with a new concept, we figured, why not Gram? People love posting pictures on Instagram more than Snapchat or Facebook. Instagram is more trending now than it has ever been,” says 25-year-old Vatsal Narula, one of the partners.

In keeping with their hashtag #doitforthegram, the restaurant serves food and beverages that hook you visually. “From cocktails to food everything, we make sure the food looks and tastes equally good. The presentation is a very important aspect because if the food looks good, people tend to click a picture and post it, and there are followers who see it and want to come check it out,” says Narula.

The cafe also uses the Instagram for research, so to speak — they find new trends and interests of their audience on the app. With influencers and food bloggers coming in, they focus on getting their 'professional' feedback as well.

Gram has a multi-cuisine menu along with fusion food like Mushroom Puffs (below), which are money bags pastries baked and served with lemon rice, tomato and chilli chutney; Butter Chicken Pizza, and Beetroot Kebabs topped with Indian spices, and surrounded by hot and tangy dips.

The mushroom puffs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Their cocktails too are offbeat and unusual. Like Caramel Popcorn-sour, a drink of Bourbon and egg-white to be had with caramel popcorn on the side and Gram Republic, a banana drink with white rum and coconut cream topped with rose petals and decorated with sunny yellow daisy on the side.

“We also plan to keep changing our cocktail menu every 3-4 months so we have something new to offer every visit”, Vatsaladds.

Starting February 29th, 2020, in collaboration with Cohoma Coffee, Gram is set to dedicate its second floor to an all-coffee space. Their coffee menu is divided in two sections, for coffee-based drinks with alcohol and those without. This includes an interpretation of a classic White Russian and another called Cohoma and Baileys, which is a blend of a standard Americano coffee with Baileys Irish Cream.

Ground Floor, Ansal Plaza, August Kranti Marg, Hudco Place, Andrews Ganj Extension, Andrews Ganj, New Delhi: ₹1600 for two