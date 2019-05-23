The meal that unites

Savoury Sea Shell

Across all seven branches in Chennai, this food chain swears by its Hyderabadi chicken haleem. In fact, Pawan Thapa, general manager of Savoury Sea Shell, is quite passionate about it: “The chicken is cooked on low heat for eight to 10 hours, making it the most suitable nutritious meal after a day-long fast.”

This haleem also finds its way into Savoury Sea Shell’s voluminous iftar kit. Priced at ₹349, each kit includes dates, bottled water, fruit juice, cut fruit, barbecue chicken, chicken shawarma, Hyderabadi haleem, mutton biryani, parotta, kuboos and a sweet. There is one more snack in the kit, which changes each day: “It could be a cutlet, samosa or something else.”

Besides the kit, all branches also flaunt an extra stall outside the entrance, offering Malabari snacks like mutton and chicken cutlets and samosas, jackfruit adai and eraichi (meat) patri.

“The prices for these start at ₹40 a plate,” says Thapa.

Abid’s, Spur Tank Road

The restaurant, helmed by Abid Sait who is credited with having first brought haleem to Chennai, has undergone a makeover this Ramzan.

There are stalls offering everything from samosas, and lukhmi, to kebabs, grills and haleem out front, with elaborate laser-cut arches and lights giving the place a rather festive feel.

As always, Abid’s is offering a varied fare that features across its iftar buffet and iftar boxes: from haleem, Chennai-style biryani, Hyderabadi dum biryani, to Arabic mandi, parottas, nombu kanji, kebabs, Middle Eastern grills and a lot more.

A typical iftar box (comes in serves-two and serves-four boxes) can be customised based on one’s preferences — Aroma of Arabia, Shaan E Hyderabad and Festive Treat Chennai — with dishes specific to the regions, apart from dates, juice and bottled water. “The Arabian dishes are a new addition this year,” says Abid, “So we have Moroccan chicken koftas, Laham mandi and shawarma. The haleem, pathar ka gosht and murgh Akbari are hot-selling items.”

This year, Abid’s has also started supplying its mutton haleem to various other places, to either sell as their own or under the Abid’s brand. What makes their haleem so unique is its creamy, smooth texture with a hint of lentils, and no bones whatsoever. On a typical day, Abid’s makes 360 kilograms of haleem, and on weekends that figure goes up to 450 kilograms.

Their iftar boxes are ready for sale from 4 pm each day, and for those not looking for a very elaborate affair, there is a Super Combo with a scaled-down version of the iftar box, priced at ₹350. The iftar buffet is priced at ₹650, while the more elaborate iftar boxes are priced at ₹900 for two and ₹1100 to ₹1500 for the boxes that serve four.

Haleem Express, Triplicane

Iftar feasts on the streets of Triplicane begin at around 4 pm during the month of Ramzan. While there are a number of small vendors selling delicious kebabs, samosas and more, one shop that is unanimously claimed to be the best stop for iftar food is Haleem Express. Serving for over 15 years, Haleem Express is popular for their authentic Nawabi-style food; they serve a range of popular iftar food like chicken rolls, shammi kebab (chicken/mutton/beef), mutton haleem, ande ka meetha and khubani ka meetha.

Haleem Express, which follows a secret family recipe to cook up haleem, not only pulls crowds with its creative range of iftar snacks, but also sells them at reasonable rates. A box of ande ka meetha is priced at ₹100 and shammi kebab comes for ₹30. Their bestseller, the mutton haleem, is priced at ₹70. With the crowd building up from 4 pm, around 600 boxes are sold in a day.

The restaurant serves haleem and kebabs all year round, and accepts order through phone calls alone. They plan to soon be available through online food delivery portals as well.

Pista House, Royapettah

If you are at Chennai and are worried about missing out on haleem from Hyderabad, you can head to the iconic Pista House’s outpost in Royapettah. In the bylanes, adjacent to the flyover at Peters Road, the Hyderabad-based Pista House sets up a stall every year for a month during Ramzan. A team of seven cooks come armed with a bag of spices and raw materials like ghee and sharbati rava that goes into the haleem. The idea is to recreate an authentic experience.

Other than haleem, they have Hyderabad-e-Khaas sweets such as double ka meetha (similar to Chennai’s bread halwa) and qubani ka meetha, which is apricots stewed in sugar. They also serve kaddu ki kheer on weekends. With crowds beginning to gather from as early as 3 pm, Pista House sells around 1,500 boxes a day. If you’re vegetarian and missing out on the fun, take heart. Pista House has introduced a vegetarian haleem this year; though it’s available only on Sundays.

— With inputs from Meghna Majumdar, Priyanka Allu and

Ranjani Rajendra