If you want to make mealtimes count in terms of quality and quantity, head to Lapis

20 March 2020 16:42 IST

Gem of a dining experience

Lapis at The Oberoi is an all-day restaurant with a menu that is a departure from the tried and tested. The team of chefs here have put together a selection of dishes from India and around the world.

The menu card is clearly marked with gluten- or egg-free choices. However, what sets the food at Lapis apart is its focus on seasonal fruits and vegetables in their daily buffet and ala carte options.

Everything about the Lapis experience whispers an understated elegance — from its high blue-and-gold ceiling and the stately French windows that open out into the sunshine to the way the buffet is laid out and its unobtrusive, comfortable decor. It is an invitation to linger with friends and family.

To that end, one could start with the Inside Out Karari Roomali roti. Served with interesting dips on the side like mango, mint and beetroot, it is crisp and mildly spiced, big enough to get any conversation going.

The Mediterranean mezze platter with falafel, manakeesh, muhammara and more, is also a great option for a group starter.

There is a brilliant range of salads where spiced feta and buratta vie for your attention with asparagus, avocados, oyster mushrooms and snow peas.

Lapis boasts a wood-fired oven so make sure you have a pizza. We try their signature pizza with forest mushrooms, roquette, goat cheese and truffle oil. It is so good there is no need to add any garnish that accompanies it to the table. Whole wheat options are available on request.

Burgers, wraps, sandwiches, steaks and grills are all here with a whole lot of mix-and-match combinations thrown in.

In keeping with their theme of including regional Indian fare, the menu at Lapis prides itself on dishes from around India. You will find Mangalore ghee roast, Kerala fish curry and tapioca, Lucknowi lamb masala, Goan and Bengali prawn curry and so much more.

And if you’ve been on the move for a while and just yearn for the comfort of home, opt for the Karnataka lasooni panchkuta saag. Time and trusted comfort food — dal, greens and rice — it honestly, doesn’t take much to satisfy an Indian soul.

The desserts are temptingly laid out in attractive portion sizes that make it easy to quell the voice of restraint that rings in your ear. Whether it is a pudding or the in-house icecream, each item in the dessert section is so artistically laid out, it seems rather criminal to break into it.

The Unbelievable Apple looks like it comes straight out of a storybook. Thankfully, there is nothing sinister about this shiny, red apple. A candied covering encases a sweet heart of cinnamon mousse, apple jelly and roasted walnut ice cream. Yum!

The Caramelting has a little bit of everything for those who want to share a portion — hazelnut ganache, praline wafer and milk chocolate. Then, there’s the raspberry and chilli sorbet for anyone who’d like to sip on their dessert!

The drinks section will appeal to those with a scientific bent of mind, with each offering named after elements of the periodic table.

Even those not too classroom-inclined (like yours truly) are bound to rack their brains for clues from Chemistry textbooks while choosing between the cuBanite (gold rum, mint and lime), axiNite (whisky and cognac with a zesty orange twist) or the sPalerite (coconut water, curry leaves and whisky).