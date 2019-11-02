If it’s deep-fried, it’s Bengali

The main industry / in Kolkata — real estate / and telebhaja: Amit Chaudhuri, from Telebhaja

My friend from Berlin was delighted to discover pumpkin flowers in the markets of Kolkata.

“You eat pumpkin flowers too?” she asked. “How do you prepare them?”

“Oh we dip them in batter and deep-fry them,” I replied cheerily. She seemed rather crestfallen. She had been thinking she was about to discover the Bengali equivalent of Italian zucchini flowers stuffed with ricotta cheese. Just dunking them in besan and tossing them in a kadhai of hot bubbling oil seemed less inspiring.

I could see her point. Once you dip something in heavy batter and deep fry it, it didn’t much matter anymore whether it was yellow pumpkin blossoms or white bokphool flowers or any other flower to start with.

The fact is Bengalis like to deep-fry everything — pumpkin slices, eggplants, greens, even the crunchy seeds of overripe parwals. Everything is fair game — vegetables, flowers, tiger prawns, fish roe, chicken lollipops. I am surprised our fairy tales aren’t filled with wicked witches who try to deep-fry little children.

Pakoras and dumplings

Deep-fried is an adjective in English. In Bengali it acquires the solidity of a noun, telebhaja. Which literally means Things Fried in Oil. It could be begunis, batter-fried eggplant slices; or peyajis, little pakoras made of fine-chopped onion and green chillis; or it could be aloo chops, first cousins to aloo bondas but with thinner besan coatings. Winter lunches mean little florets of batter-fried cauliflower, while deep-fried crispy tiny mourala fish are perfect for any season. In recent years dal-vada wallah carts have sprung up in street corners all over Kolkata, frying up mounds of spicy little lentil dumplings that are served piping hot in newspaper packets, the oil stain spreading deliciously over the newsprint as if tracing a map of illicit pleasures.

The Bengali romance with the deep-fried is not new. Pragyasundari Devi’s seminal cookbook of Bengali recipes from 1902 has over 100 recipes under ‘Bhajibhuji’ aka Fried-This-And-That. She fries things I did not even know existed — gaandaal leaves, delo and punko saag — as well as things I would have thought defied frying — like pineapples, green papaya and jackfruit. Do not skimp on the oil, she warns. It will become limp instead of crunchy. Fry in batches. Don’t overcrowd. Haste makes soggy.

She assures us that something fried, whether batter-fried or shallow-fried, can accompany almost everything on a Bengali plate.

With rice and khichdi you can try fried vegetables or fuluris, puffy besan dumplings. With pulaos, she recommends koftas and chops, the Bengali answer to croquettes. With puffed luchis (themselves deep-fried), you can have fried eggplant or fried parwal.

Fried potatoes pair excellently with mutton or duck roast. And all this does not include the procession of deep-fried treats that accompany the afternoon cup of cha.

The devilled egg

Tea-time snacks or jolkhabar is a Bengali orgy of deep-fried excess, starting with the humble singhara and the simple kalonji-speckled kucho nimki munchies to the vegetable chop, that curious ball of grated beetroot with raisins and peanuts. From here we quickly climb the food chain to diamond fish fries, mutton breast cutlet, fowl cutlets, fish fingers, and the lethal butter-fried Fish Orly. Many of these have colonial roots, though now thoroughly Bengalicised. A devilled egg in the rest of the world is a cold snack made with a boiled egg, its yolk mashed with mustard and mayo. An ‘Egg Devil’ in Kolkata is a boiled egg wrapped with minced meat, dunked in breadcrumbs and deep-fried.

I remember going to a Calcutta Classic Food Festival that celebrated some of Kolkata’s most legendary snack shops. Chitto-da’s Suruchee, Niranjan Agar, Apanjan, Allen Cafe, Mitra Café, started in 1910-11 not by a Mr. Mitra but by a Mr. Sushil Roy who wanted to create a hangout for friends or mitra. Each eatery has its own iconic dish, deep-fried of course. Allen Kitchen has its gloriously batter-fried ‘Sp. Prawn Cutlet Big (Pure Ghee)’, though its Fish Fry sticks to refined oil. They say Bengali superstar Uttam Kumar frequented Mitra Cafe for its Chicken Kabiraji — the Bengali version of the British ‘cover egg cutlet’ — where the chicken fillet is covered with a coating of deep-fried egg batter that makes a lacy egg doily oozing oil. It is not meant for the faint of heart.

Iconic brain chop

Mitra Cafe’s real speciality, though, is its iconic brain chop. Imagine a deep-fried tennis ball with gooey goat brain inside. For those less daring, there’s Chitto-da’s classic Diamond Fish Fry or Fish Roll, minced fish surrounded by a layer of Kolkata bhetki, then deep-fried.

The only vegetables in sight at that food festival were raw onions and slivers of cucumber pretending to be a salad. I did not touch them. After all, you can get E. coli from cut raw vegetables.

Perhaps that’s the scientific reason behind this love for all things deep-fried. It might clog the arteries but at least no pesky germ can survive that wok of boiling oil.

Yet, it is still the humble telebhaja, minus the attraction of a Kolkata bhetki or chicken breast, which remains the true marker of Bengali-ness. The hole-in-the-wall telebhaja shops rarely have names, or if they do, they are names like Potla’s Shop or Naren-da’s Shop, but their clientele is devoted. And some have a hallowed history.

Netaji’s snacks

On a road once named after Lord Cornwallis, there’s a telebhaja shop that specialises in the usual favourites along with more exotic offerings like mango chop, soya bean chop and coconut chop. But that’s not why it’s famous. Lakshmi Narayan Shaw & Sons was opened in 1918 by one Khedu Shaw. Back in the day it apparently supplied young Subhas Chandra Bose with all things deep-fried, especially during the secret meetings he held with other freedom fighters. In 1942, Shaw babu started to secretly distribute free snacks on Netaji’s birthday, a grease-stained act of subversion in our freedom struggle that we remain tragically uninformed about. Somehow, it makes our heroes more human, knowing that on a rainy monsoon evening, between meetings plotting how to throw off the yoke of colonialism, they paused for some aloor chop.

But our favourite telebhaja shop was more humble. Nalin-dada was the cook who accompanied my mother as a new bride into the jungles of Madhya Pradesh where my civil engineer father was building a bridge. When they returned to Kolkata, Nalin-dada set up a telebhaja stall outside our house where he fried eggplants and onion pakoras every evening while his children and I played hide-and-seek.

I can still picture his little display case lit by the flame of a kerosene lamp, with fresh-fried begunis and peyajis piled in a basket.

My great-grandmother was a huge fan of his telebhaja. Actually, she was a fan of all things deep-fried, her appetite undiminished till the very end. Once in her 90s she fell down and bust her head. As the family scurried around trying to staunch the blood, she called out plaintively to the old maid, “Jamuna, remember to soak the dal. I want to have dal bada tomorrow.” My mother scolded her for her insatiable appetite for fried food but now, whenever we eat dal vada at lunch, she remembers her wistfully.

In these parts, even our nostalgia is deep-fried.

Moong Beguni

As found in Amish o Niramish, Vol. 1, the cookbook by Pragyasundari Devi.

Getty Images/ iStock

Ingredients

60g whole moong dal

2 tbsp rice flour

15g white sesame seeds

75g eggplant

1/2 tsp salt

3 tbsp ghee

Method

1. Soak the moong dal in water. After one hour remove the peels and wash the dal several times and grind to a paste. Rinse the sesame seeds.

2. Cut the eggplant into round slices and rub salt on them. You should have 13-14 slices of eggplants.

3. Beat the dal paste vigorously. Put a drop into some water, if it floats you do not need to beat it any more. Now add the rice flour, sesame seeds and salt. Smear the eggplant slices with the mixture.

4. Heat the ghee. After a few minutes add the eggplant 3-4 at a time and fry till they are crunchy and brown. Each should take about three minutes.

The author of Don’t Let Him Know, like many Bengalis, likes to let everyone know about his opinions.