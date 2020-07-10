Idli-sambar from a vending machine

Hyderabad

A duo in Hyderabad have built a contactless solution for those who miss their favourite breakfast treat during lockdown

With physical contact still point of concern for the food service industry, an intriguing solution has been thought up in Hyderbad, particularly for idli lovers. An idli vending machine has been created by Hyderabad-based Ayyappa Nagubandi and Dr Mahalakshmi Nagubandi of Possibillion Technologies.

Designed to belt out idlis with a splash of chutney, Ayyappa created the idli machine for food institutions. “All that is to be done is load cooked idlis and choices of chutney or idli, or both. It takes about 60 seconds to roll a plate of idli. “The idlis are prepared and installed in slots. The chutney and sambar is prepared in the machine (custom-made ready to cook chutney and sambar powder is loaded in the machine. After the order is placed, the programme mixes the required quantity of boiling water with the powders in the machine),” explains Ayyappa. The machine holds up to 80 plates of idli, and each slot goes through a process of sanitisation.

Ayyappa and his wife want to use the machine to set up quick service restaurants across the country, and are open to franchisees. For details, visit www.idlimachine.com.