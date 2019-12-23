Lounging with a cuppa at TeaSwan tea lounge

The escapist interiors of Hyatt Gachibowli present the right mix of inviting and calming. But new visitors to the hotel may notice something new; at the far end of the lobby against the floor-to-ceiling windows sits a new tea lounge which emits an amalgam of appetising fragrances.

TeaSwan’s founder Subhojit Choudhari, who’s based in Pune, is ecstatic to add to the city’s tea culture. “I am crazy about tea,” he beams, “and I have decided to bring over 100 teas here; I’m sure there are a few here that even the biggest tea-lover hasn’t tried.” Subhojit says he wants the tea experience to be immersive so he’s made sure the tea blenders have been trained thoroughly with not just flavour profiles and pairings but also the back stories of the various tea families who supply to TeaSwan.

The TeaSwan tea lounge at Hyatt Gachibowli, Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

One rack to the side displays clear jars of various untapped teas. Makaibari Organic green tea, which hails from the Makaibari Tea Estate in the Kurseong Valley of the Darjeeling region, has retained the family’s name which not a lot of tea brands do. Many have seen this legacy carried forward in the modern coffee industry but Subhojit says he is particular that TeaSwan does the same.

Hyatt Gachibowli’s executive chef Jitendra Nakhwa is in charge of the freshly-baked cookies to be paired with the teas. “We want the tea experience to be memorable,” says chef Jitendra, “and we have the capacity to produce fresh cookies everyday and in careful quantities so that there is no wastage. We have saffron cookies, oatmeal and almond cookies, Indian variety ones shaped a little like a vada, and, of course, the classics like the chocolate chip, and fudge.” The tea blenders will help you pair your teas and cookies accordingly to avoid a flavour clash.

A hibiscus flavouring is being prepared for blending with a White Tea | Photo Credit: Divya Kala Bhavani

And who says tea cannot be experimental? TeaSwan offers the curious an opportunity to blend a choice flavour with along with a tea. The tea blender then carefully makes sure the flavour is just a subtle touch to the senses without overpowering the body of the tea. Subhojit is proud of this innovation along with the tea cocktails and mocktails on offer. There are also remedial medley teas, approved by nurtitionists who work directly with the tea families.