Food service at your doorstep

Hungry Wheels, a company by army veterans, was set to launch ‘electric mobile restaurants’ when the COVID-19 pandemic displaced those plans.

Vikram Sood, CEO, Hungry Wheels, says: “However, over the last four days, we have been sending our vehicles out for delivery. We have tie-ups with two companies that have large FSSAI-approved kitchens (one with a capacity of 15,000 meals a day and the other 8,000 meals a day). One is for people who are used to having slightly more expensive food so the dishes are about ₹80 each. One dish is a meal for an entire family (two adults and two children). On the other side, we have lime rice and so on for about ₹38. The trucks have gone to Rest House Road, Kammanahalli, Halasuru, Whitefield and Old Airport Road. The police have given passes for two vehicles.”

Stating that he is a Food Safety Officer, Vikram adds that the company follows a stringent auditing process.

Hungry Wheels has now created a Community Food Volunteer programme. Under it, FSSAI approved and audited kitchens (home chef networks, caterers, and so on) can sign up. They will then be audited by the Food Safety Officer from Hungry Wheels.

Says Vikram, “It is not like an e-commerce plan. We are calling upon communities to identify/nominate or become a Community Food Volunteer. The role of the volunteer will be to help the elderly in the community, neighbours, staff and so on. Collect orders one day in advance, update order sheet, facilitate digital payment by the buyers to the food company, confirm delivery to one pick-up point, informing buyers of pick-up time and helping those who need the food. We plan to start this in Chennai and Mumbai as well.”

To become a volunteer, send a WhatsApp message to 9819648427.

The menu can be accessed at bit.ly/hungryfoodvolunteer.

If interested in donating food (for example, to the local police station), Hungry Wheels will deliver the food.