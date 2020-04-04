COVID-19: How Hyderabad’s star hotels meet special demands

In order to cater to the food cravings and love for specific dishes, a handful of five-star hotels have introduced compact take-away menus. The menu that mostly comprises of Indian and Asian comfort foods are being lapped up by food lovers who are cooped up at home for long. The Park, Somajiguda, has dishes that are apt for snacking and offering to deliver within five kilometre radius. The menu comprises dishes like kathi roll, sandwiches, noodles, a selection of stir fries and home-style Indian curries.

“We are working with a small staff in the kitchen. So we have listed a few dishes. We are keeping the menu constant. Response is good. Taking care of the delivery executives is also our responsibility. We ensure they are properly protected with masks and gloves and sanitise their hands at regular intervals apart from keeping themselves hydrated,” explains executive chef Thimma.

Safety and cleanliness in mind

Not all have the food coming from the kitchens of hotels. A lot of food lovers in Sainikpuri-Yapral are glad they have Roy’s kitchen to order food. Ajay Roy, a home chef, announces a specific small menu for the day and keeps food ready to be picked up before the evening lockdown. “My clients come and pick the food from a safe distance. My kitchen and working area is kept clean and sanitised after every session. I keep my dry stock in the open before taking it inside. I do it for my own safety thus ensuring the safety of my customers,” says Roy.

Roy makes a snacking menu for children and adults and also gives a choice of sides. “When my stock gets over, I simply make a ‘a no food today’ announcement on the WhatsApp group,” adds Roy.

Keeping in mind the food needs of the hour, Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, announced a pick-up menu. They too are working on a skeleton staff, so they request their patrons to place their food orders an hour in advance. “We have a designated pick up area. This is to ensure minimum human contact for now. Once the food is ready, it can be picked up from the spot,” says executive chef Yogendra Pal.

All hospitality players are doing their own bit to show their love for their patrons. For some it is about sharing signature recipes from the master chefs. ITC Hotels have decided to engage with their patrons in a totally different way. Instead of making food and delivering or picking up, they have decided to help those at home with food ideas. Everyday one chef from ITC Hotels group shares a recipe on Instagram and facebook. It is either a drink or a dish with things that are commonly available at home.

The initiative by ITC Hotels called #FoodForThought, which outlines activities that are easy and constructive to do from the comfort of one’s home. The post mentions that ITC Hotels have shared two volumes from this series so far on social media websites and have planned quite a few in the coming days.

Many restaurants have also extended their delivery radius to meet the requests from their patrons.