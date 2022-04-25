A video on Ooty varkey, a unique type of biscuit made in Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

Varkey is a unique delicacy made in Ooty in Tamil Nadu. It is a type of biscuit which has a crisp and crunchy texture. These varkeys are believed to be an Indianised version of a British biscuit or even a French pastry. Its origins can be traced to the late 1800s.

While its exact origins remain a mystery, it is believed that the biscuit was popular among the British and Indian aristocracy during the colonial era. Another common belief among locals is that these biscuits could have been made as a snack for Indian labourers in the coffee plantations and tea estates run by the British colonists.

The makers of these varkeys in the district have been pushing for a Geographical Indication tag to prevent fake ones from the plains enjoying the tag of varkey. An application has already been filed by the industry body in 2015 but awaits approval. Bakers say that the district’s climate and its pure, sweet water separates the Ooty varkey from its counterparts in other districts.