A taste of Thai at The Hilton’s Garden Grille restaurant

Looking to indulge in Thai cuisine? The Hilton’s Garden Grille restaurant is currently hosting a Thai Food Fete. On the menu are a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that seem to have been tweaked to suit the Indian palate.

Start off with the aromatic tom yum goong, a hot and tangy soup that is akin to our rasam. Satays, skewered pieces of succulent meat grilled to perfection, is served with a peanut butterish dipping sauce. Vegetarians can choose the paneer satay. The golden brown calamari fritter was cooked perfectly — crispy on the outside and soft inside. Tossed in salt and pepper, the calamari dish is a good choice for a starter. Those who prefer something that is hot and sweet, try the crispy okra that is coated in a spicy-sweet sauce.

Pla rad prik, a dry fish dish with its hint of shrimp paste, is an acquired taste while the Thai red chicken curry with its use of lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves is fragrant and will whet your appetite with its aroma. The cubes of pork in the pork with chilli galangal dish is well-marinated and cooked to perfection. As the Thai food fête is a part of the regular dinner buffet, one can choose dishes from other cuisines too.. Among the desserts, the lemongrass pudding with sliced fruits on top is refreshing and the chocolate pudding, a decadent treat. But a must-try would be mango sago pudding. It is sweet, tangy and creamy, a perfect way to end your meal.

Meal for two: Costs about ₹3,200

According to executive chef Asmic Raj, barring a few, the dishes served change on a daily basis.

The buffet is priced at ₹1,499 plus tax for adults and the kids buffet is priced at ₹799 plus taxes. The Thai Food Fete concludes on October 20. Time: 7 pm to 11 pm.

