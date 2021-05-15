High tea comes home

15 May 2021 11:55 IST

In need of ‘Afternoon Tea’ therapy? Pumpkin Tales, Chennai, introduced dainty sandwiches and other trimmings as a takeaway Mother’s Day High Tea last weekend. It got over a 100 orders in two days and is now available on order through the season. The spread comprises an assortment of finger sandwiches and mini pastries, arranged on a tiered stand (recyclable). For vegetarians, there’s Caprese sandwiches, vegan banana cupcakes, chocolate and coconut scones with house made strawberry jam and mascarpone cream, while non-vegetarians can choose from harissa chicken sliders, egg salad sandwiches, grilled chicken quiches, and more. It comes in two sizes: three-tiered (₹1,500+tax) which serves two, and four-tiered (₹2,800+tax), which serves four. Custom orders are also taken. Pumpkin Tales recommends pick-ups, so that it can be arranged on the stand, but if food delivery services are used, the stand will be packed separately. Details: 24995510/20

For mango fans

It’s mango season and Bengaluru’s Magnolia Bakery has you covered. Savour a limited edition eggless Mango Jamboree (₹350+tax) comprising a pecan-studded shortbread crust with a cream cheese and whipped cream filling, topped with fresh mangoes.

Like all their desserts, the mango treats are made fresh daily by hand. Till May 31, at Indiranagar (9606746364) and at The Bay, RMZ Ecoworld Bellandur (9980999943). Order on Zomato.

Try a bento box

Oakwood Premier Prestige, a long-stay luxe service apartment, at Bengaluru’s UB City launched bento boxes on Mother’s Day which are now available through the season. The Mediterranean restaurant Ozaa’s box comes with a portion of hummus, fattoush, harissa cottage cheese, saffron rice and mahalabia, while the box from Japanese restaurant, Soul City, has yakitori, Japanese coleslaw, chicken teriyaki, yaki soba noodles, and matcha cheesecake. For those with a European state of mind, try the box from La Bistro, which includes cheese and vegetable croquettes, vegetable fricassee, conchiglie pasta in a sun-dried tomato sauce, Caesar salad, and walnut brownie with chocolate sauce.

Order on Zomato or Swiggy. The vegetarian option is priced at ₹500+tax, and the non-vegetarian option at ₹600+tax. Details: 9611195671

