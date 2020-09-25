Godrej and The Hindu present webinar on evolving food habits

CHENNAI:

25 September 2020 20:53 IST

Godrej in association with The Hindu is hosting a panel discussion on “Evolving food habits and home kitchens in the new normal” on Tuesday, September 29, at 4 p.m.

The panelists include business head and executive vice president of Godrej Appliances Kamal Nandi; two-time national award winning chef Varun Inamdar, and Altlife’s chief culinary officer Monika Manchanda. The discussion will be moderated by Ruth Dsouza, an independent food and beverages writer.

The panel will look into the emerging patterns of food habits and their impact on the home kitchen. It will deep dive into some of the top trends to unravel how disruption in dining out, online shopping, and the focus on mindful eating has led to the rise of “no compromise convenience cooking”. The webinar, held in association with The Hindu, is powered by Godrej Appliances and Vikhroli Cucina, the Godrej Group’s brand-agnostic owned media platform in the food space.

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2020, launched in February this year, based on inputs from over 150 culinary experts from across India, had predicted ghar ka khana (home-cooked food) will top the charts. In the months following the launch of the report, as a new normal emerged, interest in ghar ka khana augmented opportunities for neighbourhood “foodpreneurs”. It brought to the fore commitment to mindful eating and more.

The webinar will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, September 29, at 4 p.m. To participate in the webinar and confirm your registration, click here: http:/bit.ly/GODREJTH, or scan the QR code.