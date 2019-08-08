‘Goan food was never meant to be subtle’

Here’s some sunshine available in a rainy month, in the form of the ongoing Bomra’s pop-up at O Pedro. Chef Bawmra Jap’s signature food has made his Candolim restaurant – a must-do for both locals and tourists alike in Goa. Jap’s dishes showcase traditional recipes which incorporate local produce that have been tweaked for a modern palate.

For the O Pedro pop-up, Jap’s brought along herbs, mango ginger, Vietnamese coriander, galangal, and other ingredients from his garden. He’s playfully honest when we ask what convinced him to leave the green lustre of monsoon-drenched Goa and come to Mumbai for the pop-up, “He [Hussain Shahzad, executive chef, O Pedro] came to see me, got me drunk and that’s how it started,” laughs Jap. “Our approach to food is similar, we are not confirmists, and we like to use everything that’s locally sourced and make the most of it. So this collaboration was easy,” he adds.

While both restaurants share the Goa connect, we ask Shahzad how do the Bomra dishes fit in the BKC milieu, when taken away from its location. “Bomra’s defines Goa for me as any other restaurant. It has been standing strong in Goa for over a decade now, and has been a stop for us on each visit to Goa. Like us, they are seasonally spontaneous and sustainable, and cooking from the backyard, this is what dreams are made of and commercially viable kitchens don’t provide this today. The ability to do that inspires us beyond words and they are casual, not uptight,” says the chef.

Goan by nature

The pop-up menu includes chef Jap’s signature dishes – such as pickled chilli salad, khow suey and crispy pork. Shahzad and Jap – who hails from Northern Burma near the Yunnan border – have come up with collaborative dishes from the golden triangle region of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. Some of the dishes on offer include a scampi ceviche, bheja tempura and chorizo and prawn fried rice with XO sauce, and barramundi steamed in a banana leaf served with a sauce made from wild herbs. “Bawmra uses as much kokam, bimbli and coconut vinegar to season things as I do. Goan food was never meant to be subtle, and Bomra’s’ food does that, there is a realm of freshness,” emphasises Shahzad. He also highlights the challenges of concocting vegetarian options. The pop-up menu’s many vegetarian offerings include a smoked corn gnocchi with banana flower ragu and black sesame, Vietnamese rice paper roll with a passionfruit hot sauce, where the rolls are filled with a puree instead of chopped veggies.

Bomra’s pop-up is ongoing at O Pedro, BKC for lunch and dinner until August 14; phone: 26534700