Fusion food and drink find a new address in Daysie

March 02, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

If you are scouting the city for a new place to enjoy a boozy brunch at leisure, Daysie could be your next watering hole. Although right in the heart of the city, this all-day bar is insulated from the bustle of traffic and its casually chic ambience lends itself to the anticipation of a good time with family and friends.

Being a pub, the drinks menu here is extensive, but it is the desi touch to the cocktails that one should make a beeline for. Under the flying hands of bartender Gyanendra Behera, cocktails such as Highway to Poona, Banarasiya and Bareilly Bazar are a real surprise. One sip and you will know why it appeals to the Indian palate; ingredients such as paan (betel) syrup, black salt, sugar cane or ginger juice are bound to make you feel right at home.

The marquee above the bar counter is an amusing yet not-out-of-place addition to the decor, which is comfortably laidback, making it just right for long, lingering lunches.

And while there are options aplenty to wet your whistle, it certainly helps that the food menu is as extensive and eclectic, with a spread that is as wide as it is varied. Go for bar bites, large plates or sharing platters and you will find Daysie does not disappoint. Pan Asian, truly Indian, continental or fusion, there is definitely something for everyone on the menu.

Of course, for every other foodie in your group there is bound to be a health nut and this menu takes them into consideration too. For example, the Superfood Salad Bowl is a happy mix of kale, quinoa, dragon fruit and more, with roasted almonds bringing a satisfying crunch to every bite.

Vegetarians need not despair. The edamame and green pea kebab is an interesting variation as is the beets and ricotta rigatoni, even though the cashew nut sauce dulls any savoury element to the dish.

Full marks to Chef Abhishek Choudhary for dreaming up the salmon paapdi chaat. As incongruous as it sounds, this starter is a revelation in the league of fusion foods. Brined capers pair with the fish as do the onion salsa and fennel cream cheese atop a crisp paapdi, result in a surprising burst of flavour and texture in your mouth.

Similarly, the haleem butter toast is as simple as the salmon paapdi chaat was unusual — mutton haleem on a well-buttered serving of bakar khani — and can suffice for two as an ample starter.

Between the drinks and small plates, if you do have space for a meal, there are choices from Indian and Asian cuisines as well as offerings from the tandoor.

And in the end, if you do wish to indulge your sweet tooth, surprises such as Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn Eclairs and the Brandy Cassata Roll await.

Daysie on the ground floor, Ramanashree Arcade, MG Road is open from 12 noon to 12:30 AM. Valet parking available. For reservations call 080 4725 0000

Daysie HITS: Salmon Papdi Chaat, Haleem Butter Toast, Bareilly Bazaar MISSES: Dahi Kebab, California Sunshine WALLET FACTOR: Meal for two: ₹1800 (approx)