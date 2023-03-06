From grape stomping to rain dance: Here are 6 Holi parties happening in Bengaluru

March 06, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

With Holi just around the corner, it is time to start planning your celebrations. From rooftop parties with organic colours to picturesque vineyards offering grape-stomping and wine-tasting experiences, there are plenty of exciting events in Bengaluru. If you are looking to dance to the beats of celebrity DJs or dive into Holi with a splash at a pool party, we have got you covered. Check out these five events happening in and around the city for an unforgettable Holi experience.

Fox In The Field: The venue is hosting an open-air Holi party on its rooftop space with organic colours. The venue will be adorned with Holi themes and will feature cocktails, live food counters, and desi dhol performances with music by DJs Ceez and Star. Guests will have the opportunity to savour tandoori jhinga, stuffed mushroom, fox and vixen lotus stem, blueberry almond cake, and special cocktails including knockout, playboy, and desi kalakaar. A photoshoot will also be available to capture candid shots. Ticket rates are priced at ₹499 per couple, ₹299 for girls, and ₹399 for stags.

Fox in the Field, Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, March 8, 11am to 5pm

Rico Park Winery and Vineyard: Why not join in on the colourful Holi fun with grape stomping and wine tasting? This picturesque vineyard offers a variety of attractions, including herbal colours, traditional thandai and a desi cuisine buffet. Retro Bollywood music, games, and activities will be provided by a live DJ and emcee. You can choose between a welcome drink of wine or thandai, included in the ticket price of ₹1,499.

Rico Park Winery and Vineyard, Near Singanayakanahalli Railway Gate, Nagadasanahalli, Main Road, Yelahanka, Singanayakanahalli, March 8, 10:30am to 3pm

Lalit Ashok: Dance to the beats of celebrity DJs like DJ Esha, DJ Jeevan, and DJ AudioPhile at Lalit Ashok’s Holi party on March 7 and 8. Rain dance with your friends while throwing colours to the beats of Bollywood and Punjabi songs along with food and drinks. Admission prices start at ₹499.

Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Rd, High Grounds, Seshadripuram, March 7 and 8, 12pm to 6pm

The Park: Dive into Holi with a splash at The Park’s Holi pool party. The open-air event promises live dhol along with music by Hindi and English music DJs. The hosts also offer rain dance along with full access to the pool. Admission prices start at ₹599.

The Park, MG Road, 14/7, Bhaskaran Rd, Sivanchetti Gardens, March 8, 3:30pm to 6pm

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel: Celebrate Holi with an open-air party on the lawns. with unlimited access to colours and lively DJ music. Engage in water balloon play on-site, and take your pick from special chaat and drinks amid live dhol performances. Admission prices start at ₹399.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Race Course Rd, Madhava Nagar, March 7 and 8, 12pm to 6pm

The Boozy Griffin Marathahalli: Ditch the artificial colours and bring in fresh flowers and natural colours for this organic Holi celebration. Guests can look forward to non-stop music and live dhol beats, as well as a variety of traditional Holi delicacies such as thandai, chaat, and gujiya. The party features special Holi beverages, floral decorations, and a chef-designed meal. Admission prices start at ₹300.

The Boozy Griffin, 5th Floor, Swamy Lagoto Building, 7, Outer Ring Rd, above Kia Motors, Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli, March 8, 11am - 12 midnight