Who says there’s no free lunch?

Close to 1,000 registered members of Free Famous Food (FFF) portal have found a new way of eating out — walk into a restaurant, present a voucher, eat what is on offer and walk out happy without paying anything at all!

A new set of 50 coupons from the hotels enlisted with FFF is released on the site every 24 hours. The logged-in users can download any one coupon at a time, depending on their location and choice of food.

Raja Balaji, a banker in Thanjavur, says he heard about FFF from a colleague and initially did not believe him. “I signed up three weeks ago to check the authenticity. Only after I redeemed my first coupon for chicken biryani at Hotel Red Ruby, was I convinced as I saved ₹160,” he says. The next voucher he downloaded was from Temple Tower for a plate of fried rice and chicken manchurian. This time, he took his family and, of course, paid for all the extra items ordered.

“This is how dining will generate business without the customer feeling the pinch,” says P Umasankaran, the founder of FFF coupon company. “I want to redefine the meaning of ‘free’,” he adds. In this unique business model created by him, there are no other hidden costs imposed on the customer. ‘We pay, you eat’ is his tagline.

Umasankaran says the concept of free is usually perceived either as charity, or in any business, a minimum spend is imposed on the customer. He is keen to change that mindset with his innovative marketing strategy.

It works simply with three players involved — the public who sign up on his website for free, the F&B owners whom he chooses carefully and him as the advertiser. “I have no control over the quality of food. I only lure the customer to the doorstep of the vendor, and from there, it is on the vendor to impress the customer with quantity, quality and taste of food, ambience and courtesy,” he explains.

Customers return if they are happy, he asserts, and believes, publicity by word-of-mouth is faster, better and stronger. He is confident of the business model picking up because it is a win-win for all.

Says Arun Vijaay Malli, owner of Ten Degrees restaurant in Kodaikanal and the Cheese Corner in Madurai: “The method is more effective because the customer is happier receiving a complimentary item than a discounted one. I may give something worth ₹100 for free, but the customer tends to buy something extra and rarely comes alone,” he says. At his outlets, he says, the footfalls have increased, while his publicity expenses have reduced.

Each food vendor invests ₹10,000 in FFF per annum. “It is a minuscule amount of what they otherwise pay for their media campaigns; and the mileage they draw is huge,” says Umasankaran, who does the branding and their portfolio-building, besides promotion on his site.

When he first launched FFF in 2015 tying up with 52 food vendors in Singapore, where he lives and works now, people were sceptical. “Few joined and used the free vouchers, and once they posted glowing feedback, it encouraged more people to join,” he says. The pilot trials, according to him, attracted one million visitors from 148 countries.

Born in Thanjavur and bred in Madurai, the artist-turned-entrepreneur now plans to take his model across India. He first introduced it in his home State a few months ago and is set to take it to neighbouring Bengaluru and Hyderabad next month.

How it works

All an interested customer has to do is sign up on www.freefamousfood.com with his or her details to download the vouchers. However, a customer is not allowed to choose a second voucher from the same restaurant within 30 days. This is to give a fair chance to other users to try that restaurant. A coupon released on FFF is valid for 10 days and ideally covers one weekend. A customer also has to compulsorily review and rate the eatery he or she visited to be able to download a new voucher.

City-bred K Sukrith Kumar says he was not aware of some of the eateries in other parts of the town and it was a nice way to discover them. “The fact that I ate for free did not evoke any different behaviour from the staff,” he adds.

In Tamil Nadu, FFF has tied up with local restaurants in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kodaikanal, Salem, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari.

“No other portal will tell you where and what to eat and also pay for your meal,” says Umasankaran. His is a model without any gimmicks, up selling or hard selling. “I plan to extend it to six more countries by 2021, starting with Malaysia this year and also attract 60% online users,” he says.