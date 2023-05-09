Free benne dose, movie tickets, amusement park discounts await Bengaluru voters

May 09, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

Bengaluru has long been plagued by a low voter turnout, despite the city’s residents being actively involved in civic activism. In the 2013 and 2018 assembly polls, voter turnout was only 62% and 57%, respectively. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the numbers dropped even further, with a turnout of 54.1%.

Various factors contributed to this issue, including errors in the voters’ list, deceased voters’ names remaining on electoral rolls, and urban apathy towards the political system. But this year, the city’s hospitality sector is hoping to change that.

Restaurants in the city are making verbal pleas as well as offering free food and movie tickets to incentivise voters. This comes despite the BBMP’s order disallowing hotels and restaurants from making any kind of offer to voters during the elections. The hope is that this initiative will encourage more people to turn up at the polling booths and take part in the democratic process.

On May 10, many establishments will put up posters encouraging diners who come in, to vote. PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, which has over 4,000 restaurants and hospitality chains under its ambit, said, “Compared to all of Karnataka, Bengaluru’s voter turnout is really disappointing, hence we have requested all our hotels owner and staff members in the city to go out and vote as this is our duty.”

Krishnaraj SP, the proprietor of Nisarga Grand Hotel, said, “We will be serving free khali benne dose, juice and Mysore pak to voters tomorrow, all they have to do is show their inked finger as proof that they exercised their right to vote”.

Nisarga has been conducting such drives since the 2018 Assembly elections. Around 3,900 voter-customers availed their offer then, while the number jumped to 5,100 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This year, Krishnaraj is preparing his kitchen to serve around 8,000 voters. “If I get more than 8,000, I will be even happier. That would mean our drive to ensure Bengalureans come out of their houses and vote has been a success,” he says.

With the free food, Nisarga will also offer free movie tickets to a Kannada movie to the first 100 voters who turn up at the restaurant after voting. According to Rao, “The association has requested restaurants in the city to take initiative and encourage their customers to vote.”

In addition to restaurants, Wonderla Amusement Park in the city will offer a 15% discount on tickets to customers showing their voting mark at the park. “As responsible citizens, voting is our duty towards the nation. This initiative is our little step towards encouraging Bengalureans to vote,” said Arun Chittilapilly, managing director, Wonderla Holidays. Voters can avail this offer until May 12.

Meanwhile, Vasudev Adigas, a major QSR chain in Bengaluru that owns several darshinis, is being cautious and has decided to cancel their voter drive plan after the BBMP’s directive. “We were planning to encourage voter turn out in the city, but after the BBMP directive, we have cancelled that plan,” said Ajay Khanna, business head of Vasudev Adigas.