Fratelli: the next chapter

14 December 2021 16:55 IST

Coming together as a family, India’s third largest winemaker with its unusual grape varieties wants to show the world that this country can make good wines

The year 2020 was the ultimate annus horribilis. But for Fratelli Wines, India’s third largest producer of wines, it went beyond that. Towards the end of the first devastating wave of Covid-19, just as the country was stumbling back to business, they lost their founder, Kapil Sekhri, to an untimely death.

Another company might have floundered but for Fratelli, the youthful 13-year-old wine company founded by a band of seven brothers, Italian and Indian, it was time to test their mettle. They quickly regrouped and set to work. Today, Fratelli 2.0 is a business entity which Kapil would have been proud of, says his brother, Gaurav, who stepped in as director to run the business. While the Italian members of the Sette 'brotherhood' have always been involved in Fratelli, the tragedy called for resolute action from the rest of the Sekhri family, who now picked up the baton of actively running the business.

Rebranding of the Fratelli varietal wines | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Clones most wanted “Our wines are made in the vineyards, not the winery,” says Secci, always passionate about the grape varieties being cultivated in Akluj. With clones from the renowned French nursery, Guillaume, Fratelli is cultivating the Brunello di Montalcino clone, Sangiovese Grosso; Chenin Blanc (“beautifully balanced, with citrus and mineral notes”); a Sauvignon Blanc clone from Sancerre, the heartland of Old World Sauvignon Blanc; Chardonnay from Burgundy clones, which show complexity when barrel-aged; Muller Thurgau and Gewurztraminer just completing their first harvest; Cabernet Franc from Bordeaux (on the recommendation of the late Steven Spurrier); Syrah; Cabernet Sauvignon; their popular Merlot and some Marselan and Petit Verdot (“the salt and pepper of Bordeaux blends”). These grapes will be used to add texture and flavour to existing wines. Coming soon are new wine launches: a new sparkling rosé in the Noi range and Sette 2019 (to be released later this month).

Gaurav’s MBA-qualified son, Aditya currently handles strategy and business development, while Puja, Kapil’s wife has officially taken over as marketing and human resources director. Co-founder-director and Italian partner Alessio Secci, who had overseen the winery and viticulture from the start along with veteran winemaker and fellow Tuscan Piero Masi, continued to fly in when he could to ensure the winemaking was not compromised in any way. The show had to go on.

“We literally came together as a family,” explains Gaurav. “Business is omnipresent — we do not switch off even at home. Everyone has an opinion and remains connected. So, we quickly understood what needed to be done; there was no way we could let Fratelli falter.”

Despite her own loss, Puja set to the task Kapil had begun: the design and rebranding of their range of varietal wines. The new stylised labels, each in a vibrant colour, were launched post-lockdown. “We wanted to capture the Fratelli brothers on the 10 new labels. Family became important for everyone during the pandemic. It became necessary to show that to endure and survive you need family and friends,” explains Gaurav.

At the vineyard | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sangiovese in Akluj

Unusually for India, Sangiovese is the hero grape of the Fratelli portfolio and a deliberate decision the founders made at the start. It increasingly dominates their flagship premium wine, Sette (standing for the seven founders), while showing up in iterations like the unique white Sangiovese in their varietal range, as well as the award-winning M/S rosé.

Sangiovese is not an easy grape for the Cabernet Sauvignon-loving Indian market to adopt, despite the growing popularity of Italian wines in India. (Without the name of the grape mentioned on Italian labels, many wine drinkers are unaware that Chianti’s wines are made from Sangiovese). But Secci says Sangiovese has adapted happily to the hardier terrain of Akluj, the home of Fratelli. It thrives on its mineral-rich, rocky soils and the team ensures that yields are kept low in the vineyards to ensure concentrated fruit flavours.

“When we first saw Akluj, it was like the savannah — green only in the monsoons. But like Chianti, located 600 m above sea level. Piero thought this was the ideal soil and climate. The soil’s minerality is a key feature for elegance and complexity in a wine: you either have it or you don’t.”

Workers at the vineyard | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Secci admits the Italians had to ‘reset their Italian agronomical knowledge’ to adapt to Indian conditions. “It was an oenological and agronomical challenge at the start, but with constant improvements yearly. This year, the grapes are really beautiful.” This, despite the advancing climate crisis which has seen unseasonal rainfall and its associated crop damage in the last few years, which has impacted yields, in India and elsewhere in the world.

Age-worthy Sette, colourful TiLT

Fratelli is on the path to prove their premium wines are age-worthy. This includes Sette and JNOON, the niche collaboration with maverick French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset. At the other end of the spectrum, their canned wine launch TiLT in October 2020 has shown interesting growth trends, including 50% in their second year. “We have had some unexpected, pleasant surprises — a tasting session at a senior citizen’s retirement home saw rave reviews from the occupants. There was also the inevitable pushback from traditionalists,” says Gaurav, “But formality is a thing of the past when it comes to consumption and this is true of wine too. Cans are also more sustainable than bottles, a driving factor with youngsters.”

Cans of TiLT | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

There are also new developments on the cards. “It makes sense for us to turn towards hospitality given the confidence that the success of our small centre in Akluj has given us. But it would need to be completely experiential and built to high standards. We don’t want it to be just a resort,” adds Gaurav. Located three hours from Pune, scenic Akluj is set apart from the busy wine hub of Nashik.

I ask him what tops his wish list for Fratelli. He laughs and pauses. “Within the guard rails of reality – to produce high quality wines which demonstrate to the world that India can make good wines. Business will grow but quality that must come first.”