Four easy Holi dishes to try this year

March 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

From syrup-soaked gujiya to lip-smacking katachi amti, here are four festive dishes you can try this Holi

Holi might be the festival of colours but like every other festival, the hero of this occasion is festive food. When you take a break from the drenching, dancing and celebrations, give these scrumptious Holi staples a try. Katachi Amti Ingredients Strained water from boiling 100 grams of chana dal – 3 cups

Soft chana dal – 2 tablespoons

Tomato – 1 small

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Cumin seeds 1- ½ teaspoon

Curry leaves – 1 sprig or 5-8 leaves

Chilli powder – ½ teaspoon

Goda masala or Garam masala – ½ teaspoon

Asafoetida – one pinch

Chopped coriander – 2-3 sprigs

Oil – 2 tablespoons

Salt – to taste Preparation Wash the chana dal and soak in water for two hours. In a pressure cooker, cook the chana dal for three to five whistles. Allow it to cool and strain the dal. Set the strained water aside along with just two tablespoons of dal to use for the amtil. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and allow it to crackle, then add cumin seeds and sauté. Add curry leaves, turmeric powder, chilli powder and a pinch of asafoetida. Stir and add chopped tomatoes and let them cook till the tomatoes soften. Add the chana dal and the stock. Season with salt, chopped coriander leaves and add the goda masala (traditional Maharashtrian spice mix) or garam masala. Stir well and let it come to a boil. Simmer for five minutes, taste for seasoning and serve this Katachi Amti with steamed rice. Recipe by Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, executive chef, The Park, Chennai ADVERTISEMENT Sukha Kala Chana Ingredients Black Chickpeas – 250 gram

Hing - 15 gram

Bay Leaf – 3

Ghee – 50 gram

Ginger Paste– 20 gram

Chopped Green Chili – 20 gram

Coriander Powder – 40 gram

Red Chili Powder – 25 gram

Cumin Powder – 30 gram

Turmeric Powder – 20 gram

Black Pepper Powder – 30 gram

Black Salt – 10 gram

Dry Mango Powder – 30 gram

Kasoori Methi – 30 gram

Salt to taste

Garam Masala – 25 gram

Coriander finely chopped – 10 grams Preparation Soak the black chickpeas in water overnight. Boil the soaked chickpea until soft and reserve the water. Heat a pan slightly, add ghee. After the ghee melts, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, ginger paste and add all the other powders, except garam masala. Add two tablespoons of water and simmer on low flame. Add three to four tablespoons of the reserved boiled black chickpea water. After the masala releases ghee, add the boiled black chickpeas, salt to taste and mix it well. Add garam masala, most of the chopped coriander and mix it well. Turn off the flame and garnish with remaining chopped coriander. Poori Ingredients Wheat Flour - 2 cups

Sugar - ½ teaspoon

Salt - ½ teaspoon

Semolina (fine) - 1 tablespoons



Water for kneading

Oil - 3-4 cups (depends on the size of the pan and number of pooris being fried at once) Preparation Take the flour in a large bowl Add one tablespoon of semolina, sugar, salt and two teaspoons of oil. Crumble and mix well making sure the flour is moist. Add water to the flour mix as required and knead the tight dough. Divide the dough into pieces and roll them into small balls. Roll each ball into a thin circle. Heat oil into a frying pan. Drop the poori into the hot oil. Press gently until the poori puffs up and splash oil to puff up fully. Flip it over and fry until the poori turns golden brown. Serve hot with Sukha Kala Chana Gujiya Ingredients Semolina - 1/2 cup

Refined flour - 2 cups

Coconut - 4 tablespoon

Raisin, chopped - 2 tablespoon

Ghee - ½ cup

Sugar - 1 cup

Cashew, chopped - 2 tablespoon

Pistachio, sliced - 2 tablespoon

Cardamom, ground - 6 pods

Gujiya mould Preparation Mix ghee in maida, pour water intermittently and knead it into a smooth dough. Cover and rest the dough for 20 minutes to let it set. Take half a cup of semolina and add one tablespoon of ghee to it. Warm a pan and roast the semolina on low-medium heat till it turns golden brown. In another vessel, prepare a sugar syrup by adding half a cup of sugar to half a cup of water and stir it till the sugar dissolves completely. Once the sugar dissolves completely, add the roasted semolina to the syrup and cook the mixture over medium flame till It becomes dry. Add the grated coconut, chopped cashews, pistachio, raisin and ground cardamom to the mixture and mix it well to form the filling for the gujiya. Set this filling aside and allow it to cool. Knead the dough and divide it into small parts. Take a piece of dough and roll it into a sheet which is two to two-and-a-half inches in diameter. Place the rolled sheet on the gujiya mould and press it gently. Spoon in the filling, close the mould and press the edges to seal the gujiya. Unmould the gujiya carefully to prevent breaking. Heat oil in a frying pan, drop in the gujiya and deep fry on a low flame, flipping them until they turn golden brown on both sides. Transfer the fried gujiyas directly into the sugar syrup and leave them immersed in it for 5-6 minutes. Recipes by Chef Mayank Kulshreshtha, Area Executive Chef ITC Hotels South, Executive Chef ITC Grand Chola Rainbow Salad with Mango Dressing Ingredients Assorted vegetables - 150 grams

Iceberg Lettuce

Cucumber

Tomato

Carrot

Red pepper

Green pepper

Yellow pepper

Aubergine

Assorted fruits - 150 grams

Watermelon

Strawberry

Green grapes

Black grapes

Kiwi

Cashew nuts - 2-3

Walnuts - 2-3

Raisins - 4-5

Dates - 2-3

Cottage Cheese - 20 grams

Salt - to taste’ For the dressing Mango - 1/2 fruit

Honey - 30 millilitre

Lemon juice - 10 millilitre

Olive oil - 30 millilitre

Salt - to taste

