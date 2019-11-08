For those young at heart

When we walk into YOUnion, Zorawar Kalra’s bar in Lower Parel, we just can’t ignore the remnants of the décor of the Farzi Café outlet that used to occupy the space before. Although Kalra has managed to shake things up a bit with trendy neon lights (‘No More I Love Yous’ says one) and a ceiling garden, we bite the bullet and put our queries to Kalra. “We’re in seven countries now, and there is one Farzi just down the road and other properties in the vicinity. So they were cannibalising each other. We wanted a more youthful concept for this space, a millennial-friendly one. But YOUnion is also for the young of all age groups,” Kalra responds. He also agrees that the overall restaurant business in Kamala Mills took a big hit after the 2017 fire in the complex.

Served by robots

Kalra is keen to talk about the strong concept behind YOUnion too. The USP being over 200 different shots and cocktails (curated by Barnaby Ingram and Dino Koletsas of Dare Hospitality) each with a unique identity. And by unique, we mean a shot glass served by a mini robot, community cocktails in a disco ball (serves 10 to 12 people, ₹2,999) and a stormtrooper helmet (serves three to five, ₹1,999). It's not all frou-frou though, as the cocktails are delicious. Tequila, creme de cassis, ginger beer with lime are shaken up to make El Diablo (₹495) or try a Smoking Skull Manhattan (₹595, yes, it’s served in a skull with lit-up eyes) with cinnamon bourbon, pineapple, angostura and Martini Rosso. The prices are extremely pocket-friendly, with shots starting at ₹50. “Are you trying to get people drunk?” we chide Kalra. “We want to promote responsible drinking and as a rule, we won’t ply inebriated people with more alcohol. Our staff will take special care of this,” he tells us. Did he get a chance to discuss YOUnion with his father, the late Jiggs Kalra, we ask him, as this is the first new property launch from Massive Restaurants post the legend’s passing. “Yes, I did. And in fact, he insisted that we pull this 200-shots concept in a responsible manner. Hence we will take special care of it,” he says with a smile.

Comfort food

It’s not all drink and games at YOUnion though, as Kalra says that they also offer the largest coffee menu in the country, and what Kalra calls a comfort food section too. Think breakfast trays that offer kheema pao, bun maska pao and Nagori chai together (Muhammed Ali, ₹199). Other food options include more crowd favourites such as Potato Bravas ₹149); Whole Wheat and Corn on the Cob Salad with Mint Labneh (₹179); Spicy Chicken Schezwan Momos (₹190); Club Tenderloin Burger with Bacon and Sunny Side-Up (₹349); flatbreads, meal in a bowl, pastas, sharing plates and even zunka bhakar. All of this keeping in mind that it's not just a fancy bar, but an all-day restaurant too. “It's a place you can kick back and relax, it's a zero-stress zone for people of all ages who will walk in through the day,” Kalra informs. And we somehow trust him with the palate (as he gleefully entertains his guests while wearing a hand of Thanos with all the stones), considering we loved how he turned around his ambitious restaurant, Rivers to Oceans which received a lukewarm response, to TYGR, a hip Asian bar and restaurant that offers great flavours at non-pretentious prices.

YOUnion, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel noon to 1.30 am; 8433942801