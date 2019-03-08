A cool sweet job

Maya M Warren is a food scientist specialising in ice creams. She is an expert in the science of frozen, aerated desserts. Backed with training in chemistry from Carleton College in Northfield, MN, Maya also has a PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in food science. She currently works with Cold Stone Creamery where she puts her “scientific expertise to work as the Senior Director of Research & Development and TastemasterTM.”

She was in the city and speaks to Metroplus about her job.

Edited excerpts

What does a food scientist do?

It is to understand the market. To take items and make it in such a way that the food is not only consumed but is also an enjoyable experience. There is a lot more to food than just eating.

How would you describe your job?

I have one of the coolest and sweetest jobs in the world as an ice cream scientist. There is more to it than being in a laboratory. I get to travel around the world and with ColdStone, I work with dairy products and use different ingredients to create flavours. I create something that is tasty and is enjoyed by customers. My job also includes enjoying other cultures and countries and making them understand the science of ice cream.

Did a study of food science change your perception of food?

I think yes. A lot of science goes into your every day cooking — even the way you make your rotis. Yoghurt also has science as you are fermenting it. There is a lot of science and chemical reaction that happens in every dish and every kitchen. We just don’t realise it. A study of food science excites the process of cooking more.

Your mission in India is...

To learn as much as I can about the market here and deliver the best products, discover tastes and flavours here and try and incorporate some of it and introduce new international products.

What are myths about ice creams that frustrate you?

The one that tops this list is that everything you see frozen and packed in your grocery store is ice cream. Some frozen desserts have vegetable fat in them, but ours is 100% dairy.

We are told to avoid ice creams when we have a cold...

I have never heard that! (laughs) In fact, when you have a cold and you feel sad, I recommend you dig into a huge bowl of ice cream to cheer yourself up. In the US and Alaska, we sell so much ice cream during the winters. I challenge people to give ice cream a shot, even when they have a cold.

Do people put on weight by eating ice cream?

I eat a lot of it and I think I am pretty okay weight wise. It is also about having everything in moderation. Dairy fat is good for you, but again in moderation. You must allow yourself to have a celebratory moment and ice cream is the best way to do that. For me ice cream is more like an experience.