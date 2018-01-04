What's next in the world of food this year?

Social media has changed us. Holidays are planned for maximum Facebook impact. Weddings need to be Instagrammable. Home decor is dictated by Pinterest. And, of course, food has been irrevocably altered by cellphones: meals are photographed, WhatsApped, shared, liked, uploaded, downloaded and tirelessly dissected.

From multicoloured, sparkly Unicorn donuts to 2017’s ridiculous obsession with billowing fogs of dry ice, food has been big on drama. What next?

Five-star dining tables

Grit your teeth and head back into the kitchen. This is going to be the year of dining in.

As people get more interested in food, while simultaneously vowing to eat healthier, cooking at home will be the ideal compromise. Stores already bristle with nifty kitchen equipment, from sous vide machines to high-tech multifunctional food processors.

Recipe books are seeing a revival, and cooking classes are available at the click of a button, whether you choose YouTube or one of the multiple channels on TV featuring glamorous celebrity chefs, who promise that cooking a three-course meal is almost as easy as switching on the cappuccino machine.

Finally ingredients, organic greens to imported shiitake, are now much easier to source, even in India’s smaller towns.

There’s a catch though. Expectations are sky high. Those friends you once called over for soggy pizza served right out of the box now expect cheese plates and fondue, decor and drama. So work on your plating skills.

Experiment with indigenous ingredients — they’re packed with flavour, high on nutrition, and make for intriguing dinner conversation.

Also, take a tip from Instagram food stars and lean toward bright ingredients. This is going to be the year of naturally colourful food: purple potatoes, blue corn, crimson chillies. Experiment with flowers and microgreens.

Stock up your larder, ask Alexa or Google Home to pick a playlist, and call your favourite people over for a memorable meal this year. Don’t forget to Facebook it.

Beautiful inside

Sure you look great at brunch, delicately holding up avacado toast, resplendent in flawless Fenty Beauty foundation and retro cat eye sunglasses.

Clean eating is now frowned upon, thanks to last year’s health nuts going overboard in their gluten-free, low-carb, sugar-free, flavour-free lifestyle.

We did paleo, we did Keto, we did primal, and then we finally just opened the freezer and submerged ourselves in tubs of icecream. (Haagan-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake FTW!)

In 2018, we’ll try again. This time, we’ll be smarter. Expect to see more protein on your plate. Salted grasshopper crackers are on the horizon, but probably not this year. Instead, we’ll see more plant protein.

Flexitarianism will become mainstream, where people follow a plant-based diet with the occasional inclusion of meat.

As always, the market will respond. Meat substitutes are already gaining ground. A few months ago, Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been vocal about the need for climate change awareness, invested in start-up Beyond Meat, which aims to create mass-market, plant-based alternatives to meat.

With younger consumers increasingly asking for food that is kinder to animals as well as the planet, chefs will find inventive ways to create meals that are meatless: slices of Tofurky made from smoked wheat gluten, chicken nuggets made with fermented mushroom and pulled pork made with raw jackfruit.

This will also be a good year for teetotallers. No more being fobbed off with a syrupy virgin colada while your friends revel in sophisticated cocktails.

Now the designated driver can expect restaurants and bars to provide a wide range of more nuanced drinks, using flowers, lavender and botanicals for flavouring. Sip on hibiscus and rose ice tea to begin with. PS: It looks great on Instagram with the Juno filter.

Raise your fork

This is the year of the chef activist. And a good thing too.

Chefs are more influential than ever before, attracting large and fervent fan followings on social media. So, they’re putting it to good use.

Of course, there have always been socially aware chefs. Alice Waters began promoting eating organic, locally grown food in the early 70s. By 1995, she started the Edible Schoolyard programme.

Jamie Oliver has been working on improving food in schools and empowering people by teaching them how to cook cheap, nutritious meals.

Cheers to the new year Teetotallers and designated drivers also have plenty to look forward to, as nuanced drinks with botanicals are set to be in vogue

Anthony Bourdain was producer of Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, which highlighted the food waste crisis. Massimo Bottura, one of the world’s top chefs, founded Food for Soul, a non-profit organisation that fights food waste.

This year, chef-led food movements will gain strength; pick up your fork and join them. It’s easier than ever. The core message is the same: responsible food. Use ingredients that are local, seasonal and fresh. Support small businesses and producers. Know your farmer, fisherman and grocer.

Slow Food, a global, grassroots eco-gastronomic organisation, has just launched their ‘Menu for Change’ campaign, stating that climate change is caused by the current industrial model of food production and overconsumption of natural resources.

They encourage people to pledge to support farmers, preserve biodiversity and natural resources. And minimise food and water waste.

This is the year to talk about sustainability. It’s the responsible thing to do. It can also open the doors to a host of delicious new ingredients and techniques.

Follow the chefs. It’s a win-win. And remember to retweet.