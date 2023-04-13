Flavours of Ramzan

April 13, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Haven’t stepped out to check the city’s food scene during Ramzan yet? Are you still wondering where to start? Let’s make it easy . It is after all that time of the year when everyone in Hyderabad irrespective of their faith, goes night crawling, mingling with those who love to sample a city’s festive spirit through food. Food walks in Hyderabad need no elaborate description or explanation.- it is flavourful, aromatic and comes with a fuss-free ambience, minus fancy cutlery and an air-conditioned environment.

MetroPlus lists a few places to sample these strictly non-vegetarian favourites. Let’s get chomping.

Haleem

Subhan Bakery This is the newest haleem address in the city. Located at Nampally, the brand famous for its Osmania biscuits started selling haleem this year. Having tried it out of curiosity, we were clearly floored by the smooth texture; not too much spitting out of whole spices and bones is required. This haleem is not spicy without being bland. Give this no-drama haleem a try.

Amjad Lala This Hyderabad-based home cook, also a MasterChef contestant, is worth connecting with for haleem in case you are planning an iftar party. When asked what makes his haleem special, he says it is the meat, the spices and the use of whole wheat. He claims to use potla meat without bones, no khada masala (whole spices) and follows an heirloom recipe. He requires a minimum order for over 15 people.

Spice 9 This haleem spot at Malakpet is not so simple. It is heavy, loaded with shorba and served with lots of fried cashew bits. It is spicy and will need something to wash down your throat. The haleem has a non-veg gravy texture and is definitely not for anyone who cannot tolerate the obvious acid reflux after a heavy plateful of haleem.

Nayab Nayab this year decided to stay away from doing anything extraordinary — no fancy cream and kebabs. Haleem here is served with a swirl of bone broth, which again they say is nothing extra. That is how haleem is served and eaten. The broth/soup makes it easy to mix the gooey texture of haleem.

Shadab Want to have haleem but the quantity is holding you back? Then try the mini haleem at Shadab. It is one of the smoothest haleems interms of texture and spice levels.

Khassa by Shahnoor In case you want something homemade, then keep an eye out for Shahnoor Begum’s haleem announcement on Instagram. Shahnoor’s haleem is a hit with those who love non-commercial taste of food. In simple words, a bowl of Khasa’s haleem is light on your stomach.

Grill 9 Last year, this eatery in Secunderabad introduced the Baahubali haleem. While that is still reigning, they introduced something new: a haleem platter. It consists of haleem, two types of kebabs and a bowl of shorba on the side with Yemeni dry fruits thrown in.

Saleem Javed This new eatery is making haleem that is on the heathier side. It is made with dals like the Bohra’s khichda, but with a smooth texture and prepared with finely-ground spices. Ghee is added only as a garnish.

The other places that haleem lovers are making a beeline for are Capital at Malakpet and Hyderguda and Peshawar at Lakdikapul and Malakpet.

Pathar ka gosht

Sonu kebab This kebab joint at Husaini Alam in the Old City is selling a whole lot of kebab varieties including paneer tikka kebab, but the hot seller is pathar ka gosht. Fragrantly flavoured with spices do not overpower the meat’s taste, and charred to perfection, the smoky flavour complements the sizzle when the meat goes on the hot stone slab.

Kholani’s kitchen Not ready to face the crowd even at night? Then head to Kholani’s kitchen in Banjara Hills. This restaurant is attracting kebab lovers who like them extra spicy, soft and with an itty-bitty covering of cooked marination.

Biryaniwala This place in Banjara Hills is another good option for pathar ka gosht. They serve it simple, easy on people with low spice tolerance and the kebabs have nice crispy brown edges.

