Breaking brioche

Buttersand biscuits

A cousin of the ever-popular shortbread, the biscuits got their name when a visitor to Auroville entered the Auroville Boulangerie, lured by the scent of caramelised butter. He demanded a taste, but alas, the case was empty, with only the crumbs remaining. He reached over, snuck a handful of crumbs, and promptly renamed it buttersand. The name, and the irresistible taste, are still coveted.

Walnut-chocolate brownie

Chocolate from Auroville is known for its rich flavour and high cocoa content. And, looks like it is best featured in a brownie. The version here is a cake-brownie hybrid — it has a rather soft interior, and walnuts surprise you throughout the brownie. A layer of chocolate ganache drapes the cake; it’s just right.

Sesame bread

Savoury goods are not really our cup of, well, bread in this case. But nutty sesame-seed bread with a whisper of roasted hazelnut woven in is the perfect sweet and salty marriage that we’ve been waiting for. It’s paired best with some of Puducherry’s brie or goat’s milk cheese and a dollop of orange marmalade.

Chocolate croissant

A croissant is a pastry that’s impossible to hate. Flaky dough with layers of butter… what’s not to like? There’s a variety on display at the boulangerie, but the chocolate, we’re told, is the best. A small bar of chocolate sits pillowed in the centre of a delicate croissant. It’s quite the find, and as we polish it off, we already crave another.

Muffins

“These are for the local crowd,” Sudha, the receptionist, says, pointing to an array of dome-shaped muffins. Nearby, a lady nods her head in agreement. Two minutes later, she’s purchased a dozen. One bite tells us why: they’re only slightly sweet, just enough to keep you tantalised. Pair them with coffee for the perfect anytime snack.

Saturday Special

Brioche is only available here on Saturdays. It comes in its own form; lotus-shaped and picturesque. At first bite, it is brioche as it’s meant to be done — hearty enough to hold up a generous filling, yet soft enough for a dip into some melted Nutella.