Felica Lounge offers pets a complete lifestyle experience including a dedicated treadmill and swimming pool

March 18, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Why should humans have all the fun? Hyderabad-based dog lover Kiran Kumar. K believes that pets should have their share too, so he started a lounge called Felica where pets can shop, eat, get groomed, have a workout or swim or simply loll around in the grass. The cafe is a space where your feathery, furry and pawed friends can do all this in a friendly, clean, and safe environment.

Felica Lounge owner Kiran is a dog-lover who is familiar with the limitations pet parents have when stepping out with their pets. Some pet parents don’t like to leave their fur babies at home when they go out, but most restaurants do not welcome pets. “Even if they do, they cannot roam around freely. I wanted to create a space where pawed friends can be off-leash, have a choice of food and most importantly, run and play in natural grass.”

Built on 2850 square yards, Felica is designed keeping dogs in mind. It has a pebble-laden parking lot, high boundary walls and a pet entrance that is ‘pull only’ from the inside — to ensure it cannot run away — and pet-friendly seating arrangements. When pets pee and poo, a designated person cleans up right after them. The favourite spot of all the dogs here seems to be the doggy pool where they — even puppies that are scared of water — are taught to swim with the help of assitants.

Or if you think they would like to work out, there is a treadmill as well.

A grooming team ensures the grooming area is cleaned and washed before the next client goes in.

Felica is truly a lounge where you can unwind and relax with your pet, as they set up breed-specific meetups and pool parties and also arrange birthday parties for your dog.

The meet-ups facilitate pet parents set up playdates and help the furred ones socialise. The menu for dogs consists of a choice of kibbles or cooked food with meat and vegetables. Felica hosts breed (dog) meet up, pet care expert talk in nutrition and grooming, pool party for dogs etc every week.

Meanwhile, humans need not feel left out. Felica also has a decent menu that includes burgers, pasta, sandwiches and rolls, for them.

