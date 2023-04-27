HamberMenu
Experience fine-dining on a budget at the newly opened Pan Sauce Poetry in Chennai

Pan Sauce Poetry in Chennai’s RA Puram serves pumpkin gnocchi, duck in phyllo sheets, creamy soups and flavourful sauces in a quaint space

April 27, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Ananyaa Desikan
Pan Sauce Poetry restaurant

Pan Sauce Poetry restaurant | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Serving a variety of aesthetically plated dishes and tasty sauces, Pan Sauce Poetry has launched in RA Puram, with the aim to deliver a pocket-friendly fine-dining experience. This newly-opened restaurant has pastel grey walls, floral motifs in earthy tones, and wooden furniture exuding a bohemian chic vibe.

The refreshing watermelon citrus mocktail we first try is a much needed respite from the sultry summer. Unfortunately it is followed by a lukewarm pina colada with pineapple and tender coconut chunks that clog our paper straws.

Pumpkin gnocchi

Pumpkin gnocchi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The main course opens with pumpkin gnocchi, which is fluffy, warm, and comes stuffed with basil pesto. It also has gooey bocconcini cheese, served on a layer of mildly spiced red pepper coulis and topped with sprouts and microgreens.

We also try pepper duck confit rillettes wrapped in crispy phyllo, where each bite begins with a crunch that gives way to the tender duck filling, followed by the lingering flavours of jammy chilli orange sauce. Although there is a citrus glaze, it is scanty, having little impact on the dish.

Asparagus soup

Asparagus soup | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The bright asparagus soup is creamy and comforting. Smooth and subtly flavoured, it features bits of asparagus, almond slivers, and is topped with a fragrant thyme foam.

Pan Sauce Poetry’s menu has dishes from across the globe with a special focus on European and Middle Eastern flavours. It is run by Guru Prakesh and Chef Saravanan who says he initially wanted to create a cafe. “This dining experience is chef-driven. Over the years, I have worked in French, Middle Eastern and Italian fine dining kitchens. I aim to serve authentic delicacies in our space,” he adds.

The chef says that the Garganelli pasta with smoked chicken slices, flavoured with sun dried tomatoes and tangy capers is one of his best sellers. The strength of the dish lies in its simplicity: rustic handmade pasta and quality ingredients.

Raspberry and milk chocolate tart

Raspberry and milk chocolate tart | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dessert includes a raspberry tart infused with a milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache and a raspberry jam that is tart enough to make us pucker.

Croissants by Textures

Croissants by Textures | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Along with Pan Sauce Poetry, the duo has also launched Textures, a patisserie and boulangerie. In the months to come, the restaurant also intends to introduce plated desserts and host curated dining experiences.

A meal for two costs Rs. 800. It is located at 78, 2nd Main Road, RA Puram.

