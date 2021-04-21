Order in exotic food for that restaurant experience at home

21 April 2021 15:01 IST

Staying in this weekend? Recreate a restaurant style dinner at home with takeway dips and DIY doughnuts

First, we curate the starters

Classic chickpea meets desi chilli hummus, thanks to Anoli Mavani, who makes 10 flavours of the popular spread. Try it with her pita bread, pita crisps and whole wheat crackers.

Explaining how she got hooked to it when she was in Dubai, Anoli, founder of The Hommus Family, says, “I experimented with many different flavours in hummus, and based on the feedback, I narrowed it down to the 10 best flavours.”

The Hommus Family now has Greek Melody (spinach and feta), Basilica (pesto) and Zesty Cilantro on the menu. Wheat crackers too are available in a variety of flavours including oregano, rosemary, thyme and pepper.

Anoli is currently working on her latest venture, The House of Kizo, focussing on desserts, cakes and cookies, using whole wheat and jaggery.

@The Hommus Family, Vepery, pre order only. Delivers across the city. For details, call: 9791088988

Then, we move to the mains

Kiran Thomas’ Raisin-chilli dip, a fragrant medley of pounded Kashmiri chilli, raisins, olive oil and jaggery, is a quick, easy way to jazz up dinner. “You will get the full impact of the flavour only when chillies are pounded in the ammikal (stone grinder),” she says.

Apart from this, her other bestseller is Adachetti, a traditional Kerala-style chutney made with small onions or shallots, tamarind, birds eye chilli (kandhari) and crystal salt. It is available on pre-order. “In our home, we add water to the sea salt crystals and use that for cooking the adachetti. The smoky flavour is from roasting the shallots and chillies in wood fire and then grinding it in the stone. Then, a little coconut oil is mixed in it and it is ready to serve. It goes well with plain rice,” says Kiran. She takes pre-order for set meals with customisable menu for up to 10 persons, offering Kerala-style fish pickles, fish moilee and chicken stew. @Kiran’s Goodies, ECR, delivers across the city, For order, call: 7823909095

And to top it off, dessert

After a diploma at the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts, Bengaluru, Harshini worked at the Marriott Courtyard, Kuwait as a pastry chef in 2019. “But I lost my job there and had to return to Chennai during the pandemic. A few months after that, in December 2020, I launched Just Gateaux,” says Harshini.

Just Geateaux offers a DIY Doughnut box. “The box comes with six doughnuts (50 grams each), and an assortment of toppings and decorative sprinkles, so flavours can be customised,” says Harshini. Though it is primarily targeted at children, there is nothing stopping you from diving into cinnamon sugar, chocolate and vanilla custard too.

@Just Gateaux, OMR, delivery across the city, For order, call: 6383151724