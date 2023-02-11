ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy a culinary journey courtesy the Sri Lankan Food Festival

February 11, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Sri Lankan Food Festival in the city celebrates the rich flavours of the tropical island nation with a variety of dishes

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Lankan fish curry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At the Sri Lankan Food Festival in Bengaluru, food author Priya Bala invites you to join her on a culinary journey through the flavours of her childhood. Having spent her formative years in Colombo, Bala was immersed in the city’s rich and diverse food culture and it was here that her lifelong passion for food began. Born into a family with a deep love for food, she spent hours in the kitchen with her mother, learning the art of preparing traditional Sri Lankan dishes.

“I grew up in a food-obsessed family. It was central to our everyday happiness, gatherings, rituals and celebrations,” says Bala. “My mother was a tireless and passionate cook. I began to cook at the age of eight.” 

This festival celebrates the flavours of the tropical island nation and showcases a wide range of dishes, from spicy fish curries to sweet desserts. Bala will be leading the way, presenting live cooking stations featuring hot hoppers, kotthu, sambal, watalappan, and more.

As a food writer exposed to a vast culinary landscape, Bala is driven by her love for food and its connection to culture. She believes that cooking and eating are not just about sustenance, but a way to understand a place and its people.

Priya Bala | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When it comes to curating a menu, Bala’s philosophy is simple.She explains. “I insist on using the freshest ingredients possible and letting them shine through. I am also a minimalist. Whether it’s the number of dishes, courses or portion size, I believe less is more.”

At the festival, the menu has been put together to exhibit the varied cuisine of the country; they offer diners a taste of Sri Lankan finger foods such as fish cutlets, everyday dishes like traditional fish curry served with appam, and festive dishes like rice cooked in coconut milk and spices.

The Sri Lankan Food Festival is taking place at the Hotel Royal Orchid until Sunday, February 12. The cost is ₹1,600.

